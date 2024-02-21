Black History Month celebrates artistic expressions of black culture





The theme for Black History Month 2024 is African Americans and the arts. This month, we celebrate the vast influence that African Americans have had on diverse cultural expressions in the United States. At RIC, the Unity Center and Office of Alumni Relations are hosting an art exhibit of works by RIC African American students and alumni at the Beestro. July Berroa 21 Julio Berroa, 21, a fine arts major with a concentration in digital media design and photography, is among the exhibitors. A self-identified gay Afro-Latino gay man, Berroa was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and has resided in Providence since 2012. One of his pieces is a print on a 50-inch square piece of fabric, titled VENUS 2018. It's a very vibrant and colorful work that I made when I was a student at RIC, he says. I also have a video installation in the exhibition called METAWORLDS which incorporates animation work I have done. Berroa is also a musician who, from time to time, integrates his own music into his animations. VENUS 2018, print on fabric, by Julio Berroa METAWORLDS 2022, screenshot from video, by Julio Berroa For this young man who was told as a child that being gay was bad, making art was a source of freedom, he says. He describes his art as an experience, a poem and a statement all at once and that his desire to become an artist began when he was just a child. The Dominican Republic places great importance on fine arts and ensures that all communities have murals, he says. So I always grew up surrounded by artistic influences. In my art, I use everyday objects. For example, in my VENUS 2018 piece, the statue of the Greek goddess was inspired by my visits to my aunt when I lived in the Dominican Republic. I remember she had one of these statues in her garden. Currently, Berroa is working on a series of artistic expressions called METACHROMATIC, which he began when he was a student at RIC. He believes his work is a representation of who he is and the things he stands for. Participating in the Black History Month celebrations at RIC is very empowering, he says. I feel fully visible in my identity. And as an Afro-Latino, it's a celebration for me too. Also see, Julio Berroa: artist of multiple genres. Consult his biography and his illustrations on Cinema highway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ric.edu/news-events/news/black-history-month-celebrates-artistic-expressions-black-culture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos