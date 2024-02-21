Shah Rukh wins Dadasaheb Phalke for best actor: It seemed like I wouldn't get it anymore | Bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan won the award in the Best Actor category at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024. He was honored for his performance in Atlee directorial Jawan. In a video shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh said in his acceptance speech that he has not received the Best Actor award in a long time. He added that it looked like he “wasn't going to get it again.” (Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji with a hug, kiss) Shah Rukh Khan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Shah Rukh explains how he loves awards

Shah Rukh said, “Thank you to all the jury members who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. It has been many years since I received the Best Actor award, so it seemed that I wouldn't 'would have more. I am very happy. I have received many awards. I am a bit greedy, I am greedy. Vinod Chopra is more handsome than me. We both share Karlenge Vinod (I thank the jury who deemed worthy of the Best Actor award. I haven't received the Best Actor award for a long time. It seemed like I wouldn't get it again. I'm extremely happy. I like awards. I'm a bit greedy. Vidhu Vinod Chopra likes it more than me. We will share it Vinod)”.

Shah Rukh promises to continue working hard

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the entire team of Jawan, “I am really very happy and touched that people are recognizing the work that I have done. An artist's work is not important, every people around him make everything come together. …so a lot of hard work was involved in creating Jawan and helping me win this award. I promise that I will continue to work hard and entertain India and the people who live abroad… whether it's dancing, falling, flying, romance, being naughty, being a bad guy, being a good guy. Inshallah, I'm going to keep working hard.”

Shah Rukh's films last year

After starring in Zero (2018), Shah Rukh returned to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023. The film broke several box office records and managed to make a name for himself in the list of one of the world's highest-grossing films. the Indian film industry.

In September, he returned to cinema with Jawan. The film collected more 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. In December, he starred in Dunki, which also did good business at the box office.

