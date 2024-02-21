The City of West Hollywood reminds the community to vote, vote, vote!





The city of West Hollywood is going to vote. As part of the City's efforts to increase voter turnout, the City is reminding community members that every vote counts and your voice counts in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election. Key dates for the March 5, 2024 presidential primary election: February 1st: Start of postal voting and opening of drop boxes

4 Days Open Voting Centers (City of West Hollywood Park Voting Center, located in the San Vicente/La Cienega Aquatic and Recreation Center halls) March 5:Election Day The State of California allows a conditional registration day and allows that voter to vote provisionally. Absentee voting and ballot drop-off for registered voters began on February 1, 2024. Many vote centers in Los Angeles County will begin operating on February 24, 2024; there will be two City of West Hollywood voting centers (Plummer Park opens February 24 and West Hollywood Park opens March 2). Voting centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the pre-election voting period. On Election Day, Tuesday March 5, 2024, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For all LA County voting center locations and estimated wait times, visithttps://locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc. The City of West Hollywood is offering two free options for residents who need transportation assistance to vote in person at a vote center. Cityline makes regular stops at or near voting locations. For the route and times, visitwww.weho.org/cityline. Dial-a-Ride is a rideshare service for West Hollywood residents over 62 or living with disabilities (of any age), available between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday by reservation. Prior registration is required; to register, call toll-free (800) 447-2189. In addition to mail-in voting and in-person voting at voting centers for the March 5, 2024 presidential primary election,the City of West Hollywood worked with LA County to establish three ballot boxes in West Hollywood. These urns are bright yellow and clearly identified. They have safety and security features, such as 24-hour electronic surveillance. Locations are: West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard (ballot drop box located behind City Hall, off N. Sweetzer Avenue) West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard (ballot drop box located on the west side of the street in front of the library) Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard (ballot drop box located in front of the Plummer Park Community Center) The City of West Hollywood encourages every eligible voter to have a voting plan with the following tips: Check your voter registration status or register to vote atwww.lavote.gov/vrstatusor call (800) 815-2666;

Decide how you want to vote: fill out your ballot and place it in a ballot box or voting center; or Vote in person at a voting center;

Find out about the issues and then vote as soon as you receive your ballot;

Encourage your friends, family and neighbors to vote or register to vote;

Helping those who need help with their absentee ballot or offering to take a homebound elderly person to a voting center; And

Track your ballot. You can sign up to receive personalized text messages, emails and/or automated voice messages on your absentee ballot (whether mailed or dropped off at a ballot box or voting center) by subscribing toWhere is my ballot. This is a free service available to all registered voters that provides up-to-date information on where your ballot is and when you can expect to receive it. Sign up to be notified of the status of your vote atcalifornia.ballottrax.net/vote. Voters in the City of West Hollywood receive complete voting information by mail directly from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. More information about the elections is available atwww.weho.org/elections.

