Gunna announces 'Bittersweet' tour with final stop in Atlanta





The “Bittersweet” tour will make its final stop in Atlanta on June 11.

ATLANTA Atlanta rapper Gunna announced his “Bittersweet” tour Tuesday with one final stop in the city, marking his first tour since his release from prison more than a year ago. According to a post from the rapperthe North American tour will span 16 cities across the United States, kicking off May 4 in Columbus, Ohio, and concluding with a hometown show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 11. The tour will feature emerging talent Flo Milli as a special guest. . Tickets will go on sale from Learn more starting February 21, with additional pre-sales throughout the week until the general sale on February 23 at 10 a.m. until Nation Live. A variety of VIP packages are also available for fans, including meet and greets, exclusive access, merchandise and more. True to his roots in metro Atlanta, Gunna has also partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to support his nonprofit, Gunnas Great Giveaway, by awarding $1 from every ticket sold on the tour to support downtown Atlanta. according to a release. The tour is named after Gunna's latest single, “Bittersweet”, released on February 16 via Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records and 300 Entertainment. This comes after the rapper released his chart-topping fourth studio album, “A Gift & a Curse,” in 2023. “The Bittersweet Tour” is the YSL Records artist's first tour since his release from Fulton County Jail in December 2022 after pleading guilty to his RICO charge rounding up 28 defendants against fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and the alleged violent street gang Young Slime Life. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate RICO, for which he submitted an Alford plea, allowing him to be released after spending six months in prison. You can see the full list of show dates in the social media post below:

