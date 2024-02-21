Chinese actor Li Yapeng struggles with debt





“Guys, I'm in so much trouble. I've been paying off my debts for almost 10 years. When am I going to pay them off?” he said during a live broadcast last Sunday. Chinese actor Li Yapeng and his wife Haiha Jinxi. Photo from the Chinese social network Weibo Li, 53, who is currently married to his second wife, model Haiha Jinxi, highlighted his understanding nature during this difficult time, according to the Chinese web portal. Theirs. Despite her financial difficulties, Jinxi refrains from nagging or complaining, and Li has expressed her desire to provide a warm and happy life for her little family. His candid words resonated with many people, prompting viewers to send gifts via the “cash reward” feature of Chinese social network Douyin. Through the live broadcast, Li received nearly 3,000 yuan ($416) in contributions. However, not everyone sympathized with Li's situation. Some criticized him for appearing unmanly and seeking help. Last year, the actor admitted to having financial difficulties due to a debt of 40 million yuan ($5.5 million) from real estate investments. Li mainly earns income through live sales, working tirelessly with only 3 to 4 hours of sleep a day. Although he calls himself a “loser” and acknowledges his past unrealistic investments, he continues to work hard to overcome his financial difficulties. Li's wife Jinxi also contributes to their income through live sales, despite Li's initial opposition who feared public pressure. She remained determined and told her husband, “Life isn't always like that. No matter what I do or don't do, there will be people who make good or bad comments. I let it go .” Once a leading actor in China, Li became famous for his roles in TV series and films such as “The Singer” (1997), “Laughing in the Wind” (2001), “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” ( 2003), and “Eternal Moment” (2011). After a successful acting career, he turned to business in 2011 and married Jinxi in 2022. The couple have a two-year-old daughter. Jinxi, 34, rose to prominence after competing in the Miss World China pageant in 2011 and pursued a modeling career. She also played minor roles in TV series and films such as “Yihai Alliance”, “The Flower That Blooms in the Moon” and “Under the Skin”. In 2005, Li was previously married to Hong Kong singer-actress Faye Wong. After their daughter was born with a cleft lip in 2006, the couple created the Smile Angel Foundation to support children suffering from similar conditions, according to Radio China International. Li and Faye divorced in 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/celebrities/chinese-actor-li-yapeng-struggles-with-debt-4713110.html

