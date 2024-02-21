Popular Hong Kong animator Dodo Cheng is proud of his city for teaching Cantonese to Hollywood heartthrob Timothe Chalamet in the pre-release interview for the Dune sequel.





Famous Hong Kong actress turned YouTuber Dodo Cheng caused a stir after she was invited to Los Angeles to conduct an exclusive interview with the film's lead actors and director. Dune: part two. Cheng, 66, whose full name is Cheng Yu-ling, hosts the YouTube channel The Do Show which has 282,000 subscribers. She made the city proud by becoming one of the few hosts in the world to interview the stars of the sequel to the hit sci-fi film, Dune. A story of family revenge, Dune: part two is directed by French-Canadian director and writer Denis Villeneuve and stars major stars such as Timothe Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. It opens on February 29.

Cheng's interview was broadcast on his YouTube channel on February 19. Hollywood heartthrobs Timothe Chalamet and Austin Butler chatted with Dodo Cheng for almost 30 minutes. Photo: Instagram/do_do_cheng In a video lasting just over 27 minutes, she talks with director Villeneuve and his all-star lineup, which also includes Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrád and Dave Bautista. Cheng interviews Chalamet and Butler about their performances in the film, asks for behind-the-scenes clips, gives them Chinese nicknames and teaches the stars Cantonese. Anything you can share from behind the scenes that you received from the making of the film? Cheng asks. Just a lot of repetitions, a lot of trust in each other, answers Chalamet. The veteran Hong Kong star then goes on to ask the stars about their fame and global profile before asking Chalamet: Did you know you have a nickname in Hong Kong? Tian Cha, he responds, confirming the English meaning of the name sweet tea before the two men discuss how much Cantonese he knows. It's unclear how Cheng got this exclusive interview, but she had to go through a strict application process. Before launching her popular YouTube channel in 2023, the veteran artist made a name for herself as a television host and actress for TVB series starting in the 1980s. In 1988 and 1991, Cheng won Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Veteran Hong Kong TV host and actress Dodo Cheng had to undergo a strict application process to get the star-studded interview. Photo: Instagram/do_do_cheng His work included travel TV shows such as Do Do go shopping And Where are you going. She also starred in the films Frugal play, It's a wonderful life And His fatal ways 3. Cheng captures the Dune: part two This interview earned him widespread praise in China. Well done Sister Do, said one online observer. While another said: She's a Wonder Woman!

