'Porky's' and 'The Wanderers' actor was 64





Tony Ganios, the comedic actor known for his fan-favorite role as Meat in Bob Clark's “Porky's” and as Perry in Philip Kaufman's 1979 coming-of-age comedy-drama “The Wanderers,” has died on February 18 following surgery at a hospital. At New York. He was 64 years old. Ganios' fiancée shared the news on social media – posting a tweet featuring a photo of the two holding hands with the caption: “I love you so much, my love.” I'm broken.” She then followed with a tweet containing a photo of Ganios and the caption: “The last words we said to each other were: 'I love you.' Love is an understatement. You are my Everything. My heart, my soul and my best friend. Ganios was known for his roles in teen comedies and action films of the 1980s. He became known for his portrayal of tough, muscular characters which often resulted in him calling on characters to play roles that required physical presence and endurance. Making his film debut in Kaufman's “The Wanderers,” Ganios played Perry, one of the Italian-American thugs from the Bronx in the 1963 film based on the novel by Richard Price. Ganios would reunite with co-star Ken Wahl for a recurring role as a mob lawyer on Wahl's 1987-1990 crime series, “Wiseguy.” His best-known role, however, was as Meat in the raunchy 1981 comedy series “Porky's,” about a group of high school friends who seek revenge on a sleazy nightclub owner named Porky after he is humiliated in his establishment. Although the film was panned by critics, it would go on to become the sixth highest-grossing film of 1982 and spawn two sequels. Other film credits include “Porky's II: The Next Day” (1983) and “Die Hard 2” (1990). Ganios semi-retired after working on the film “Rising Sun”, with brief appearances in three films between 1991 and 1993. When Cult Faction asked him in 2015 why he chose to return to acting during these brief stints, Ganios said: “It’s a strange thing. Although I missed acting, I didn't miss the entertainment industry or most of its actors. But as time went on, I constantly encountered fans who were genuinely disappointed to learn that I had left the company. Despite their votes of confidence, I think few of my friends and fans realized how difficult it would be for me to return to an industry where I had little success in the first place. Ganios was born in Brooklyn. He is survived by his fiancée, Amanda.

