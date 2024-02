Have you watched these top-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb?

Have you watched these top rated Bollywood movies according to IMDb? Bollywood cinema has always been celebrated for its gripping narratives and varied themes, offering audiences a range of genres beyond conventional romantic comedies and thrillers. Here are some of the top-rated Bollywood films on IMDb that have garnered immense love from audiences across the world, showcasing exceptional storytelling and fascinating characters. 1. 12th failure (2023) Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail chronicles the journey of a young boy from Chambal, the dacoit capital of India, who aspires to become an IPS officer. His path takes him to Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, where he meets supportive people, including his girlfriend Shraddha, as he strives to achieve his dreams. IMDb rating: 8.5 2. 3 Idiots (2009) A timeless classic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots follows the adventures of three friends Raju, Rancho and Farhana as they study at a prestigious engineering college. The film explores themes of friendship, ambition and the pursuit of true passion in the face of societal expectations. IMDb rating: 8.4 3. Black Friday (2004) An intense and gripping tale directed by Anurag Kashyap, Black Friday chronicles the events surrounding the devastating bomb blasts in Mumbai. Based on the book by Hussain Zaidi, the film offers a visceral portrait of the investigations into the attacks and the individuals involved, including notorious gangster Tiger Memon. IMDb rating: 8.4 4. Gol Maal (1979) Considered a classic comedy, Gol Maal, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, follows the misadventures of Ramprasad, played by Amol Palekar. The film humorously depicts Ramprasad's dilemma when his boss, Bhavani Shankar, mistakes him for someone else, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings. IMDb rating: 8.5 5. On Earth (2007) Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is a poignant tale that explores the journey of a young boy named Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, who struggles with dyslexia and academic pressure. The film sensitively addresses the importance of understanding and nurturing individual talents. IMDb rating: 8.3 These top-rated Bollywood films offer viewers a captivating cinematic experience, showcasing the rich and diverse storytelling of Indian cinema.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/entertainment/bollywood/12th-fail-to-black-friday-highly-rated-hindi-movies-on-imdb-882859 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos