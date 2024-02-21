Ultra-bright TVs Make No Sense, According to These Hollywood Heavyweights

Brightness is the big battleground for TVs these days. Panel makers LG and Samsung are involved in a bidding war to get the most out of OLED technology (via MLA and QD-OLED respectively). Meanwhile, Sony is so convinced that an avalanche of ultra-bright movies (mastered on its new 4000 nits monitor, of course) is on the way that it has developed a new TV backlight apparently designed to shine brighter than he never believes it. will.

There's only one problem with all this: no one seems to have spoken to the producers of the films about this.

During a recent Panasonic-organized visit to one of Company3's post-production studios in Los Angeles (Company3 uses Panasonic OLED TVs exclusively as customer-facing monitors), I had the opportunity to speak to two Extremely experienced and busy colorists. These are the people who take the raw footage of a movie or TV show (or commercial, trailer, corporate promotion, etc.) and turn it into an article finished, mainly (although far from solely) through color and contrast adjustment.

While I was ostensibly there to see how these colorists work (and, of course, to be impressed that these perfectionists were choosing Panasonic OLEDs to display their efforts – which I was), the subject of TVs still brighter was discussed during their visit. presentations or was forced into the conversation by a nit-obsessed reporter (me). Long story short, neither had any interest in producing content above 1,000 nits – and that's an understatement.

“Looking at this makes you blinded. I get a headache working on it”

Company3's Siggy Ferstl demonstrates the kind of work he does, using footage from Amazon Prime Video Generation V (Image credit: Which Hi-Fi?)

The first session was with Siggy Ferstl, whose official title is “Co-Head of the Creative Post Council,” but who is more regularly referred to as “Supervising Colorist” or “Finishing Colorist” – essentially the upper echelon of the colorist scale. He said he was currently working on two titles (both for Netflix), one of which he had set at 250 nits and the other at 750 nits. The latter, he explained, was a “modern space thing” that Netflix wanted “clean and crisp”, but it appears he felt 750 nits was enough to give the required look: “Everything doesn't doesn’t need to be 1000 nits,” he said.

When I asked him if any customers were asking for more than 1,000 nits, his response was emphatic – “no, definitely not” – and when the subject of 4,000 nits monitors came up, he was even more effusive: “C It's a crazy deal, right? You become blinded watching this. I have a headache working on it.

Cody Baker, also a colorist at Company3, talks about the process of adjusting color and contrast. (Image credit: Which Hi-Fi?)

His colleague, Cody Baker, gave us a complete demonstration of how he adjusts the contrast in a scene. “The general delivery specifications currently say you can go up to 1,000,” he says. “And in the future [we] can even go up to 10,000, which would be quite blinding.

Baker went on to say that “the HDR toolbox is great because it’s a lot bigger, we have a lot more space to work with; but it also becomes an exercise in restraint. Like Ferstl, Baker isn't totally opposed to the idea of ​​sometimes deploying 1,000 nits (“I use it a lot in Star Trekwhenever there's a big space battle or something like that,” he says), but he apparently doesn't see the need to go beyond that.

“For us, HDR is not about brightness, it’s about darkness”

Our visit also included a talk from Mike Chiado, CTO of Company3, who for 27 years has been responsible for, among other things, the design and development of the company's many sites and the equipment built into them. He happily launched into the debate on luminosity:

“For us, HDR is not about brightness, it's about darkness,” he said. “That’s what we enjoy. Everyone keeps making brighter and brighter TVs – and credit to Panasonic for making brighter and brighter TVs – but we don't get that far. Our business doesn't go up there. It blinds people.

Chiado admitted that the status quo might not last forever – “maybe it will change when a generation of player colorists come along and they have a completely different take on aesthetics” – and that’s what Sony, in particular, is hoping for. For. But I got the feeling from everyone I spoke to that they had a hard time imagining this.

Sony will at least be happy to know that Mike Chiado told me that Company3 will be bringing the brand's new 4000 nits mastering monitor. Granted, he added that's mainly because it's the only one that's still available (although non-Sony mastering monitors do exist of course), but that at least means Company3 will have the ability to go to -beyond 1000 nits if the current A new generation of colorists (or the film studios that employ them) change their minds – or if luminosity-loving “gaming colorists” one day materialize. However, I have a feeling that neither scenario is imminent.

Why Company3's opinion matters

Stefan Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of Company3 (Image credit: Société3)

If you're reading all this and thinking “sure, but that's just one post-production company”, you're of course right; but Company3's involvement in the movie and TV industry appears to be massive. According to founder and CEO Stefan Sonnenfeld (“the Da Vinci of cinema”, according to NPR), Company3 and its visual effects partner, Framestore, handle “80% of the big titles you see, and probably more than 50-60% of the rest.”

Sonnenfeld's own credits include Black Hawk Down, Lost in translation, Collateral, War of the Worlds, 300, Cloverfield, The Hurt Locker, Top Gun: Maverickmultiple entries in the Impossible mission, Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers, Fast and Furious, Star Trek And Star Wars franchises, and much more. Company3, as an entity, was the post-production company for no less than eight of this year's Oscar-nominated films: Poor things, Flower Moon Killers, barbie, Maestro, Past lives, Napoleon, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 And The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. In short, it seems clear to me that Company3's opinion on this sort of thing matters, in part because it has exceptional experience and expertise in this area and, perhaps more relevantly, because it has the ear of countless directors and cinematographers and a similar number of Hollywood studios.

What does all this mean for your next TV purchase?

The Panasonic MZ2000 is just one of several next-generation OLED TVs that can go well beyond 1,000 nits. (Image credit: Quelle Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Life On Our Planet)

So, does all this mean that a standard OLED TV capable of reaching 1,000 nits is all that's needed to stream HDR movies and TV shows as intended? Sort of, but not either.

A particular problem with OLEDs is that they can only maintain brightness for a short time. A few can now reach 1000 nits, but only in a small part of the screen and usually for only a few seconds. Large or extended light elements will be dimmer than expected.

Then there's the issue of ambient light. Movies are designed to be viewed in a dark environment, but 1,000 nits of light will lose its impact in a room with even a little ambient light. So it's worth having a good margin of brightness for the kind of viewing conditions in which many of us regularly watch TV.

My personal view is that you should turn off all the lights to seriously enjoy a movie or TV, but a little headroom in brightness makes sense for those large or prolonged light glares. There are already MLA and QD-OLED models that fit this standard, like the LG G3, Sony A95L, Panasonic MZ2000, and Samsung S95C, and I don't see the need for a 4,000 nit TV in a near future. future.

