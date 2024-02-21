How Contemporary Twin Cities Rock Bands Are Pushing Gender Boundaries – The Minnesota Daily

Alternative rock band Paramore, led by the electric Hayley Williams, won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for their latest record This Is Why.

This is the first female group to win this category. In a statement on Instagram following the awards ceremony, the band called the feat “ridiculous but true!” »

During his more than two decades of music, Paramore has influenced generations of musicians, particularly those who do not present or identify as cisgender men. This rings true for members of non-male bands in the Twin Cities, who, in their creative endeavors, have tackled imposter syndrome and microaggressions as well as outright misogyny.

For these musicians, Paramore being recognized for its success after all these years is more important than ever.

Below are three Twin Cities acts Paramore fans should pay attention to as they continue their legacy.

Ravine Boys

Twin Cities four-member grunge-pop band Gully Boys have a sound that blends Paramore's synth-pop fifth studio album, After Laughter, and the classic emo and pop-punk sound of their breakthrough album Riot!, according to drummer and backing vocalist Nadi McGill. . When Riot! came out in 2007, McGill was in college. They listened to the album over and over and even burned a copy on CD.

Paramore hasn't been afraid to grow and evolve as she gets older, McGill said. It's liberating to allow yourself to grow in this way as a musician and to see them do it with such grace and great musicality.

Gully Boys started in 2016 with three friends who had always wanted to be in a band but hadn't always had access.

They released their debut collection of demos, Not So Brave, in 2018 and have since released two EPs and two singles, with a debut album due out this year.

McGill said that as an interracial group made up of all non-men, the Gully Boys experienced misogyny in their early days, as well as persistent condescension and microaggressions. McGill mentioned being praised for her skills despite being a drummer. At another show, an audience member came on stage and adjusted his bassist's amp.

On the other hand, McGill said she has experienced a lot of positivity in terms of diverse musicians working together to intentionally create welcoming spaces, books with diverse programming in safe places, and avoiding tokenization.

In Minneapolis, you attract the next generation and keep the doors open for them, McGill said.

For McGill, success doesn't lie in fame. It's more about having fun, being vulnerable, making music with their best friends and making it resonate with people.

The best groups are the ones that haven't broken up, McGill said. They are the ones who stayed together, understood and grew together.

Their favorite songs with Gully Boys are Optimist, See You See, Neopet Graveyard and Favorite Son.

Bakemiller Rose

Bakermiller Pink bassist Sophia Kaufmann arrived from Oakland, California to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the goal of starting a band.

Bakermiller Pink is a six-piece rock band based in St. Paul with jazz, funk and punk influences, according to Kaufmann.

Paramore greatly influenced Kaufmann, who has considered Hayley Williams his role model since middle school.

I just remember seeing Paramore live and I distinctly remember thinking, I could do that! I feel like as an artist you really cherish those moments of pure inspiration, Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann said Bakermiller Pink's sound is closest to Paramore's latest album, This Is Why, which experiments with the band's older pop-punk sound.

Specifically, she said she enjoyed the sometimes strange, but intelligently earnest, lyricism of the songs Running Out of Time and Cest Comme a. This was an inspiration for more offbeat lyricism in Bakermiller Pinks music.

Kaufmann said she wasn't surprised it took this long for a non-male group to win the Grammy for best rock album, especially as a female musician.

Even today, it still feels like an uphill battle against toxic masculinity in all kinds of music scenes, Kaufmann said. Our group isn't even all women and I always feel like everywhere we go we have to prove that we belong.

Kaufmann highlighted specific issues, including having to ensure personal safety in certain places, making it difficult to always trust others. At the same time, like McGill, she expressed gratitude for the solidarity she found within the scene.

For Kaufmann, Bakermiller Pink's success means being able to play as much music together as possible, having the best time possible and thus creating a community within the Twin Cities music scene.

I love the way live music brings people together. You never know when someone is going to become a really close friend, Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann's favorite songs that Bakermiller Pink wrote include Deep Sleeper and The Kids Are Fine, but she said many of them appeared on their next album, Rinse. Dry. Repeat. which will be released next April.

Tone

Minneapolis-based indie punk band Dial Tone is made up of three members, all students at the University of Minnesota.

Dial Tone have been making music together since fall 2022. They have released two singles and a concept album, which pays homage to the Twin Cities bands they draw inspiration from, including Babes in Toyland and Hippo Campus.

Lead singer Daisy Forester said she and her bandmates Henning Hanson and Cole Pivec intended to create an inclusive local music scene for other non-male bands, artists and creatives.

I am incredibly grateful and excited about the many spectacular and groundbreaking female artists/groups currently active in the Twin Cities, Forester wrote. It’s encouraging and empowering to see bands like Paramore doing the same on a larger scale.

Forester called her experience as a musician in the Twin Cities music scene both rewarding and exhausting, having faced constant misogyny from all sides since she began performing on stage at the age 14.

However, she said that made it so important to have support from fellow musicians, both male and non-male, friends and family. She hopes to play a similar role for other non-male musicians.

At one of Dial Tones' first concerts, Forester said they played Misery Business and Aint It Fun, songs she remembers liking when she was younger.

She said her favorite Dial Tone songs are “No Harm, No Foul, Ferris Bueller and “Ambrosia.”

As repeat Grammy winners and pioneers of alternative rock, Paramores' legacy is undoubtedly defined by their success as a female-led band. For these three Twin Cities musicians and many others, the group showed how to gracefully overcome the obstacles that come with this heritage, while maintaining unique and strong musicianship and friendships.

To young musicians, especially those who are not male, who are considering starting a band, Forester said, Paramore-style: Don't let anyone tell you that you're making a mistake, that you're in the wrong place, or that your creativity or voice is less or unimportant. They are wrong.