New play 7 Captiva Road reflects on the migrant experience – The Australian Jewish News





This dark comedy play set in New England in 2004 tells the story of a loud and brash Italian-American family who reunite when their beloved Nonna is dying, causing tensions to rise and secrets to be revealed for a long time. It also addresses serious issues of intergenerational violence, denial and abuse. Presented by the Anthropocene Play Company (APC), this play was written by American executive producer and screenwriter Andrea Ciannavei (Mayans MC, Borgia and the upcoming Netflix drama The Corps) and is directed by Cathy Hunt and will be performed at Melbournes Chapel Off Chapel. Commenting on the production, APC Artistic Director and Actress Bronwen Coleman said, “Inhabiting this culture – that of first and second generation Italian Americans on the East Coast of America – is truly unlike anything else we've done before as a company. It’s fantastic to be able to bring this to life for Melbourne audiences. The AJN spoke with Jewish actress Mikhaela Ebony (Musat) about the lead role of Francine, who returns to the family when her grandmother is dying, after not speaking to her parents for years . As for whether Ebony sees Jewish parallels in this story, Ebony reflected on her own family's migrant history, with her grandmother coming from Europe to escape anti-Semitism and this idea of ​​seeking a better life, and what this expectation then imposes on younger generations. She said the play also conveys an important message about the need for open debate to prevent further cases of physical and sexual abuse. Since graduating from Bialik College, Ebony has worked in the arts for the past twenty years. She has performed, directed and produced in theaters across Melbourne, was a drama instructor at the National Theater (St. Kilda) and currently enjoys creating and performing. with APC. 7 Captiva Road plays from February 21 to March 3, 2024 at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne. APC is currently holding a contest to win two free tickets to their show on February 27 at 7:30 p.m. In less than five words, tell APC why you want to see 7 Captiva Rd and email your responses to [email protected]. The winner will be announced Friday February 23. To purchase tickets, see – https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/7-captiva-road/ Receive the AJN newsletter by email and never miss our top stories. Free registration

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.australianjewishnews.com/new-play-7-captiva-road-reflects-on-the-migrant-experience-stars-jewish-actor-mikhaela-ebony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos