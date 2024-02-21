Entertainment
Malia Obama reveals new stage name for The Heart film project – NBC Connecticut
Originally published on E! Online
Malia Obama vote for a fresh start.
As his Hollywood career takes off, Barack And michelle obama's eldest daughter dropped her last name in favor of her middle name, officially going by the name Malia Ann for her new film project “The Heart.”
Fans did a double take after Malia Obama's pseudonym was revealed in the Sundance Institute “Meet the Artist” Feature Videowhich introduced her as filmmaker Malia Ann, apparently in an attempt to distance herself from her powerful parents, who also launched a career in entertainment with Higher Ground Productions.
Although the former president and first lady are now movie moguls, they did not attend the ceremony. Sundance Film Festival 2024 earlier this month, when Malia Obama, 25, made her red carpet debut at the premiere of The Heart.
Malia Obama described her project as “a strange little story, a sort of fable, about a man who mourns the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will”, as she said under the Sundance spotlight.
Pictures: Malia Obama and Sasha Obama through the years
While the film which was produced by Donald GloverGilgawa's Company is Malia Obama's first time directing, she already has writing credits under her belt as a writer for her Amazon Prime show “Swarm.”
“She’s a very professional person,” Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers said of the Harvard graduate. Interview with Vanity Fair from January 2023. “She’s an incredible writer and artist.”
Glover also echoed those sentiments, singing the praises of Malia Obama and pointing out that her famous parents played no role in how she was treated on set.
“I feel like she’s just someone who’s going to have some really good things happen soon,” he said. told Vanity Fair in March 2022. “Her writing style is awesome. We can't go easy on her just because she's the [former] The president's daughter. »
Of course, Malia Obama isn't the first child of a celebrity to take on a stage name in Hollywood to distance herself from her family. Nicolas Cage changed his last name from Coppola, while Angelina Jolie dropped his last name, Voight.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/malia-obama-embraces-new-stage-name-during-hollywood-directing-career-debut/3223982/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Malia Obama reveals new stage name for The Heart film project – NBC Connecticut
- Where does the Huskers roster rank in the Big Ten
- Google introduces 'Quick Access' row to Android TV home screen
- Killebrew International Pro Rodeo to be held in June – WJTV
- India's longest transport tunnel opens in Jammu, News, Latest News, Narendra Modi, PM Modi News
- New play 7 Captiva Road reflects on the migrant experience – The Australian Jewish News
- Israel-Gaza war: US calls for temporary ceasefire in UN text | BBC News
- Fake Instagram account: the Bollywood Beauty Files affair
- Sana Javed being harassed during a PSL match shows how only women bear the brunt of society's criticism
- Son Heung-min and Bukayo Saka put their north London rivalry aside as they joined Dele Alli and a host of other football stars – including Gareth Bale – for Burberry's London Fashion Week show.
- Gaza: No water, electricity or food in “severely damaged” Nasser hospital
- Russian Hill Residence by Dumican Mosey Architects is a reimagining of an existing two-unit house built in the early 1900s after the original structure was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake