Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will have two wedding ceremonies: Report | Bollywood
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to get married on Wednesday. According to a report according to India Today, their pheras will take place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of friends and family, and the couple will release photos from the wedding soon after the ceremony. According to the report, Rakul Preet and Jackky will hold two wedding ceremonies. Read also | Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Baraatis Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty arrive in Goa
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Day
A source close to the couple told the portal, “Rakul Preet Singh's 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled in the morning. Then the couple will take saath pheras after 3:30 p.m. at ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two ceremonies wedding.: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and joyful start to their marital journey.
“After the wedding, the newlyweds will host an after-party for all the guests. Close friends and family will join the couple in celebrating this joyous occasion,” the source added.
Rakul Preet and Jackky's Pre-Wedding Receptions
Their pre-wedding festivities began in Goa with a haldi ceremony. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had their mehendi and sangeet receptions with special performances from their friends and family. At the sangeet, actor Varun Dhawan reportedly danced to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No 1, while Shilpa Shetty also performed at the sangeet.
According to a recent report by HT City, Rakul Preet and Jackky were planning to make their three-day receptions in Goa as eco-friendly as possible. No physical invitation was sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will burst at any time, a source said.
