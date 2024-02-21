Remembering Slap Shot Dr. Hook actor Paul DAmato





The man who played one of the most famous antagonists in a fictional sports film has died. On Monday, actor Paul DAmato died at the age of 75 after a four-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease. DAmato starred as Tim Dr. Hook McCracken in the popular 1977 film. Slap shot. The Worcester native got his start in the industry as a stagehand around age 14 and took his passion for acting to Emerson College in Boston, where he also played on the hockey team . DAmato starred in another hockey role also released in 1977, playing the role of David Eskanazi in The deadliest season. The film, starring the late Paul Newman, is a cult classic and is constantly discussed and cited in hockey circles. The film debuted the now popular Hanson Brothers, played by brothers Steve and Jeff Carlson, alongside David Hanson. All three were active professional hockey players at the time the film was filmed. Steve checked his personal X/Twitter account, remembering DAmato. On Tuesday's edition of Daily Faceoff LIVE, Frank Seravalli and Colby Cohen talk about the impact Slap shot had about the game and the role DAmato played in the film. Colby Cohen: These films, especially the first, were simply a very good film, a real institution. You see the Hanson brothers feeling that way, because Dr. Hook was a very big part of that. Yes, he had few scenes, but his character survived and is still talked about in locker rooms throughout hockey. Sad news for the world of hockey. Frank Seravalli: Just thinking about that tweet had me quoting a million things in my head, but I'll have to save that for another show. You can watch the full segment and the entire segment here

