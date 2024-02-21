Did you know that Bollywood dancing is not only a form of entertainment but also a great way to burn calories?

The “Namaste Bollywood Dance Like a Bollywood Star” experience offers a unique opportunity to discover the world of Bollywood dance at the Salt Dance Academy in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Attendees can expect to learn iconic dance moves, while enjoying the vibrant energy that Bollywood is famous for.

But what makes this experience so special and how can you make sure they get the most out of it?

Good to know

Enjoy Bollywood dancing at Salt Dance Academy in Jaipur

Head to VT Rd, Mansarovar for a vibrant dance experience

Enjoy private transportation and bottled water for convenience

Limited to 12 participants for personalized attention and engaging sessions

Event details

Dancing like a Bollywood star awaits attendees at the Namaste Bollywood Dance event, complete with bottled water, private transportation and a maximum of 12 travelers.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Salt Dance Academy in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This vibrant experience promises an immersive journey into the world of Bollywood dance, ensuring that all fees and taxes are covered for a hassle-free adventure.

The meeting point is conveniently located at SHOP NO. 4&9, MAIN, VT Rd, above ADIDAS SHOWROOM, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar Sector 5, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020, India. With private transportation provided, participants can focus on perfecting their Bollywood dance moves without worrying about logistics.

Get ready to groove and sway in true Bollywood style!

Participant Requirements

To embark on the Namaste Bollywood Dance adventure, participants must meet specific requirements to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. To participate in the vibrant Bollywood dance, participants must:

Have confirmation received upon booking

Note that the activity is not wheelchair accessible

Be aware that infants must sit on laps during the experiment

These requirements are intended to ensure that all participants can actively participate in the dance session without any hindrance. By meeting these criteria, participants can fully embrace the energetic world of Bollywood dance and make the most of their experience at Salt Dance Academy, Jaipur.

Health and safety information

Ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants, the Namaste Bollywood Dance Experience provides essential health guidelines to ensure a memorable and worry-free event. Here is some key health and safety information for participants:

Health guidelines Safety Information Participant Requirements Close to public transport Not recommended for pregnant travelers Confirmation received upon booking Most travelers can participate No heart problems or serious health problems Not wheelchair accessible Infants should sit on laps Not recommended for travelers with back problems

These guidelines are intended to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Cancellation policy

Offering flexibility and peace of mind, the Namaste Bollywood Dance Experience cancellation policy allows for a full refund if canceled up to 24 hours in advance. If you can't attend, here are three key points to keep in mind:

Refund requires cancellation 24 hours prior to start time.

No refunds will be given if canceled less than 24 hours before start time.

Changes made less than 24 hours before the start time will not be accepted.

This policy ensures that participants have the opportunity to adjust their plans without worry and highlights the importance of timely communication for a smooth experience.

Maximum number of travelers

With a maximum capacity of 12 travelers, the Namaste Bollywood Dance Experience guarantees an intimate and engaging setting for participants to enjoy the vibrant world of Bollywood dance.

This small group size allows for personalized attention from the instructor, ensuring that each participant gets the most out of the experience.

The limited number of travelers also creates a sense of camaraderie within the group, making it easier to connect with other dance enthusiasts.

Additionally, the smaller group size allows for smoother coordination during dance routines, improving the overall experience for everyone involved.

Meeting point information

The meeting point for the Namaste Bollywood Dance Like a Bollywood Star event is Salt Dance Academy located in Jaipur, Rajasthan at SHOP NO. 4&9, MAIN, VT Rd, above ADIDAS SHOWROOM, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar Sector 5, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020, India.

There will be a vibrant and energetic atmosphere to get you into the Bollywood spirit.

Participants can expect a warm welcome and friendly staff to guide them.

The location is easily accessible, ensuring a smooth start to the Bollywood dance experience.

Overall experience

Creating an immersive Bollywood dance experience, Namaste Bollywood Dance Like a Bollywood Star ensures participants engage in a lively and dynamic cultural activity. The overall experience is designed to be fun, convenient, safe and user-friendly. Here's a look at what makes this Bollywood dance event stand out:

Key points Description Benefits Fun Bollywood dance Participants can dance to popular Bollywood tunes and learn iconic dance moves in an energetic setting. Pleasure and culture Convenience and amenities Includes bottled water, all fees, taxes covered and private transportation provided Hassle-free experience with added comfort Safety and customer satisfaction Clear requirements for participants, health information and transparent cancellation policy Ensures well-being, comfort and peace of mind

Frequently asked questions

What kind of music will be played during the Bollywood dance experience?

During the Bollywood dance experience, participants can expect to groove to vibrant Bollywood music that will make them move and feel like true Bollywood stars. The catchy rhythms will reinforce the fun and energetic atmosphere of the activity.

Are there changing rooms or facilities available for participants to freshen up after the dance session?

Participants do not have access to changing rooms or facilities to freshen up after the dance session. It is recommended to come prepared for the activity. Experience Bollywood dancing and make the most of this fun-filled event.

Will there be a professional photographer present to capture moments during the dance session?

A professional photographer will be present to immortalize the moments of the dance session. They will take vibrant photos of the participants showcasing their Bollywood moves. Smiles and poses will be immortalized, adding a touch of celebrity to the experience.

Are there any age restrictions for participants to participate in the Bollywood dance experience?

There is no specific age limit for participants wishing to take part in the Bollywood dance experience. As long as individuals meet the requirements of other participants and are willing to dance and have fun, they are welcome.

Can participants request specific Bollywood songs to dance to during the session?

Participants can request specific Bollywood songs during the session. This adds a personal touch to the experience and allows individuals to dance to their favorite tunes, making the activity more enjoyable and memorable.

The summary

Experience the magic of Bollywood dancing like a true star with the “Namaste Bollywood Dance Like a Bollywood Star” event.

From vibrant choreography to unforgettable energy, this experience at Salt Dance Academy in Jaipur, Rajasthan is a must-see for anyone who wants to enjoy the world of Bollywood.

Without worrying about transportation, fees or security, participants can dance their hearts out and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Don't miss this unforgettable experience!