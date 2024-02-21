Dadasaheb Phalke awards full list of 2024 winners: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rani | Bollywood





The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The grand awards ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sandeep Reddy Vanga among others. (Also read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan salutes Rani Mukerji; Kareena Kapoor attends the event) Dadasaheb Phalke awards full list of 2024 winners: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rani Mukerji won the event. View the full list of winners here: Best film: Jawan Best Film (review): 12th Failure Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) Best actress (critic): Kareena Kapoor (Jaane Jaan) Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway) Best Director (critic): Atlee (Jawan)s Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal) Best actor (critic): Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur) Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan) Best singer (male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar (Tere Vaste de Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang de Pathaan) Best actor in a negative role: Bobby Deol (Animal) Best actor in a comedic role: Ayushmann Khurranna (Dream Girl 2) Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) Best Supporting Actor: Anil Kapoor (Animal) Best Supporting Actress: Dimple Kapadia (Pathaan) Most promising actor: Vikrant Massey (12th failure) Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma (The Kerala Story) Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara Best Lyricist: Javed Akhtar (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se by Dunki) Best Short Film: Hello Best international feature film: Oppenheimer Best Director of Photography: Gnweana Shekar VS (IB71) Best actress in a television series: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) Best Actor in a TV Series: Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) TV Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Best Web Series: Farzi Best actor in a web series: Shahid Kapoor (Farzi) Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen (Aarya Season 3) Best web series (reviews): The Railway Men Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Best actor in a web series (review): Aditya Roy Kapur (night manager) Best actress in a web series (review): Karishma Tanna (Scoop) Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas Learn more about the event Jawan Atlee director Shahid Kapoor and director duo Raj & DK were also recognized for their work last year. At the event, Shah Rukh welcomed Rani with a hug and a kiss. Fans, however, believed that Kareena ignored Shahid at the event. About Jawan Jawan hit theaters last year in September and hit 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Atlee, the film starred Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt (in extended cameo roles). About animals Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its depiction of misogyny. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir as Rannvijay Singh, who takes revenge after an assassination attempt on his father. The film garnered more than 800 million at the box office. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

