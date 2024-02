Today in entertainment history: Dickens made his Opry debut | Entertainment

On February 21, 1948, Little Jimmy Dickens made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. When he died in 2015 at the age of 94, he was the oldest living member of the Opry at the time. In 1985, Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album. In 1990, Milli Vanilli won the Grammy for Best New Artist. The duo later dropped out of the Grammy due to a lip-syncing scandal. In 1992, the Run-DMC rape trial ended abruptly in Cleveland when the judge threw out the case. The woman who accused Joseph Simmons, known as Run, of raping her has admitted she has no evidence to support her allegations. In 1995, Bruce Springsteen performed live with the E Street Band for the first time in seven years. In 2019, musician Peter Tork of the Monkees died in Connecticut from a rare salivary gland cancer. He was 77 years old. Today's birthdays: Actor Gary Lockwood (2001: A Space Odyssey) is 87 years old. Actor-director Richard Beymer (West Side Story, Twin Peaks) is 83 years old. Actor Peter McEnery is 84 years old. Record label executive David Geffen is 81 years old. Actor Tyne Daly is 81 years old. 78. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in the Star Wars films) is 78 years old. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 75 years old. Actor Christine Ebersole is 71 years old. Actor William Petersen (CSI) is 71 years old. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 69 years old. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 66 years old. Actor Kim Coates (Bad Blood, Sons of Anarchy) is 66 years old. Actor Jack Coleman (Heroes) is 66 years old. Actor Christopher Atkins is 63 years old. Actor William Baldwin is 61 years old. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) is 55 years old. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 54 years old. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 54 years old. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 51 years old. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 47 years old. Actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is 45 years old. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 45 years old. Actor-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 45 years old. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (Boys Dont Cry) is 44 years old. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 38 years old. Actor Ashley Greene (Twilight) is 37 years old. Actor Elliot Page (Inception, Juno) is 37 years old. Actor Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, Jump In!) is 35 years old. Actor Hayley Orrantia (or-AN-tee-ah) (The Goldbergs/former The X Factor contestant) is 30 years old. Actress Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is 28 years old.

