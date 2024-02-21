FuboTV sues to block Disney, Warners and Fox Sports streaming platform – The Hollywood Reporter





Media giants team up on new platform that will consolidate sports streaming rights, face antitrust lawsuit from rival sports streamer Fubo, which alleges it is forced to carry dozens of channels not expensive sports rights as a condition for licensing sports rights from companies in a plan to stifle competition. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New York federal court under the names The Walt Disney Co., Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery and aims to block the joint venture. The untitled streaming platform, announced Feb. 6 and expected to launch this fall, will offer live linear channels like ESPN, Fox, ABC, TNT and TBS, as well as games and other sports rights from all three companies on a non-exclusive basis. It will be offered directly to consumers but also in a bundle with Max from WBD, ESPN+ from Disney and Hulu. The suit accuses media giants of exploiting their “iron grip on sports content to extract billions of dollars in supracompetitive profits,” leading consumers to pay more for popular sports content. According to a release announcing the lawsuit, other examples of conduct that may violate antitrust laws include media companies charging Fubo content licensing rates that are up to 50% higher than the rates they charge to other distributors. “Defendants also impose non-market penetration requirements on Fubo (the percentage of total subscribers that a content package must be sold or cannot exceed),” the company said in a statement. “These actions, individually and collectively, increase the costs that Fubo must pass on to its customers. Fubo estimates it has suffered billions of dollars in damages as a result of the defendants' actions. In a statement, Fubo chief executive David Gandler said: “Each of these companies has consistently engaged in anti-competitive practices aimed at monopolizing the market, stifling all forms of competition, creating higher prices for subscribers and deprive consumers of a deserved choice. By coming together to exclusively reserve the distribution rights to a specialist live sports package, we believe these companies are erecting insurmountable barriers that will effectively prevent any new competitors from entering the market. The day after the announcement, Fubo saw its shares fall more than 25 percent. He said in a statement released at the time that “sports streaming projects rarely work” and that the deal could violate antitrust laws. He explains: “Every American consumer should be concerned about the intent behind this joint venture and its impact on fair competition in the marketplace. This joint venture highlights a worrying trend in which an alliance with significant market share, reportedly controlling 60-85% of all sports content, could dictate market conditions in a way that may not serve broader interests consumers. Fubo is represented by Joseph Hall of Kellogg Hansen. The firm has represented telecommunications industry clients before the Federal Communications Commission, including AT&T and Verizon. Fox and WBD did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Disney and ESPN declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/fubotv-files-lawsuit-disney-warner-fox-sports-streaming-platform-1235830781/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos