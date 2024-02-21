Entertainment
Jury selection begins for gunsmith 'Rust' trial in 2021 fatal shooting of Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) New Mexico prosecutors want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film Rust.
Before the Baldwin case moves forward, the gunsmith on set will be tried for involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Jury selection for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's trial begins Wednesday in Santa Fe.
Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains she is not directly responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death. Baldwin also pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge in another case.
Prosecutors say they will present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed loaded a live round into the gun that killed Hutchins after unknowingly bringing live rounds to a set where it was expressly prohibited. They claim the gunsmith missed several opportunities to ensure security on the film set.
The evidence and testimony have implications for Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins during an October 2021 rehearsal outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.
Here are some things to know about the Gutierrez-Reed trial:
CHARGES
Gutierrez-Reed, the stepdaughter of famed sniper and weapons consultant Thell Reed, was 25 at the time of Hutchins' death. Rust was his second assignment as an armorer in a feature film.
Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence tampering charge stems from accusations that she handed a small bag containing possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Her lawyers say the charge is an attempt by prosecutors to smear Gutierrez-Reed. The bag was thrown away without testing its contents, defense attorneys said.
More than 40 people are listed as witnesses in the trial which is scheduled to run until March 6.
AMMUNITION
Authorities located six rounds of ammunition on the film set, including in a box, a gun belt and a bandolier worn by Baldwin. Baldwin said he assumed the gun only contained cartridges that could not be fired.
The special prosecutors say they will present substantial evidence demonstrating that Gutiérrez-Reed unintentionally brought live tours to the set. They also argued in court filings that Hutchins died because of a series of negligent acts on the part of Gutierrez-Reed, and said she should have noticed the live bullets and intervened well before the shooting .
Gutierrez-Reeds' lawyers say she was unfairly scapegoated. They claim real cartridges arrived on set from an Albuquerque-based supplier of dummy cartridges. They also pointed to a broader atmosphere of safety failures that were uncovered during an investigation by state workplace safety inspectors that goes beyond Gutierrez-Reed.
Additionally, Gutierrez-Reed is accused in another case of carrying a gun into a bar in downtown Santa Fe, in violation of state law. Her lawyers say the accusation was used to try to pressure Gutierrez-Reed into making false confessions about handling live ammunition on the set of Rust.
WORKPLACE SAFETY
Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for storing, maintaining and handling firearms and ammunition on set and training cast members who would handle the firearms, according to workplace safety regulators of State.
Real cartridges can usually be distinguished from dummy cartridges by a small hole in the brass cartridge of the dummy, indicating that there is no explosive inside or by shaking the cartridge to hear the clicking sound of a BB inserted inside. A missing or dimpled primer at the bottom of the cartridge is another characteristic of dummy cartridges.
Rust Movie Productions has paid a $100,000 fine to the state following a scathing account of safety lapses in violation of standard industry protocols. The report included testimony that production managers took little or no action to remedy two on-set hiccups before Hutchins was shot.
Prosecutors urged a judge to keep the regulators' findings out of the trial because they could be used to argue that Rust's management was responsible for the safety failures, not Gutierrez-Reed.
The judge in the case on the side of last week with Gutierrez-Reed. The report states that the production company did not develop a process to ensure that live ammunition was kept clear of the tray and that it did not give the gunsmith sufficient time to carefully inventory the ammunition .
BALDWIN
Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of Rust, was indicted in January for involuntary manslaughter.
Baldwin said he removed the hammer from the gun but not the trigger and the gun fired.
The accusation against Baldwin provides two alternative standards for prosecution, one based on negligent use of a firearm and the other related to negligence without due care or circumspection, also defined as reckless disregard or indifference to the safety of others. Legal experts say the latter standard could broaden the investigation beyond Baldwin's handling of the gun.
Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis initially dismissed the manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun may have been modified before the shooting and was malfunctioning.
A more recent analysis of the weapon used by Baldwin concluded that the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer from the evidence revolver.
Rust used a working revolver. Industry-wide guidelines that applied to Rust state that live ammunition should never be used or brought onto a studio or stage. He also says to treat all firearms as if they are loaded.
No trial date has been set for Baldwin.
