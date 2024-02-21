The Spotlight was one of the oldest gay bars in Los Angeles. A Hollywood nightlife boom brought it back.

On Saturday night in Hollywood, emerging electronic musician Mindchatter performed to 1,200 people at a sold-out Fonda Theater. He finished work shortly after 11 p.m., and by midnight he was back on stage at Spotlight, a few blocks off Hollywood Boulevard.

Judging by the lines outside, much of Fondas' crowd followed him to this brand-new 300-seat venue, which resurrects the bar's original name at 1601 N. Cahuenga Ave. The Spotlight was once one of the oldest gay bars in Los Angeles. , a rough beacon from the dawn of queer activism until its closure in 2011, a span of nearly 50 years.

A few short-lived incarnations and an ending pandemic later, the Spotlight is now part of a growing club music circuit run by Kobi Danan, the owner of the Sound nightclub a few blocks away. It's far from his only new effort in the area, his concert promotion company Framework recently shut down Hollywood Boulevard for a massive rave with DJs Fisher and Chris Lake that drew 12,000 fans.

In a neighborhood teeming with new nightlife investments and some of the country's liveliest restaurants, Spotlight is a small-capacity but significant new entry for one of the area's agenda-setters.

When I first moved to Los Angeles, in the morning after work, I would grab a bite to eat and in this area there were always people dressed all in leather coming out of here. I was like, “It’s too early in the morning, what’s going on in here?” Danan laughs. The Spotlight was an anchor point, it had a real place in the neighborhood. We came back there.

This incarnation is not an openly LGBTQ club like its namesake. Everyone is welcome, Danan said, while acknowledging the expectation to have at least some concepts for great gay nights, given the club's history. Spotlight declares its aspirations to the dance music tradition upon entry. The lobby bar is framed by an altar of portraits depicting dance music legends Larry Levan, Frankie Knuckles and the late EDM superstar Avicii.

There's also a large portrait of Erick Morillo, the house music pioneer arrested and accused of sexual assault in 2020. Morillo died of a drug overdose a month later. Asked about Morillos' inclusion, Danan declined to comment. Kristen Knight, the DJ who identified herself as Morillo's alleged victim, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Further inside, a modular DJ booth raises and lowers to make room for live bands and jazz bands in front of a tasteful geometric light wall, with a tidy modernist dance floor leading to a lounge exterior with a retractable roof that can transform the entire room into a free-flowing summer patio with an attached restaurant. The club has a lot less glaring LEDs than Sound, more of a New Orleans Garden District vibe, and it's much easier to relax in comfort.

Deirdre Coleman DJs at Spotlight in Hollywood on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Chiara Alexa / For time)

Spotlights' legacy as a delightfully seedy gay bar was news to some of the current young patrons. Outside, a small crew of millennial gay bears said they'd just come in off the street, with one admitting I thought it would be a super straight bar with bottle service. After learning about his jockstrappy history, they decided to stay a little longer to cut some mat and scout some prospects. I hope they bring back some of that old vibe as well, he said.

The Spotlight is already a contender at awards season after-parties and underplays bigger acts like SG Lewis, Dom Dolla, DJ Tennis and the Dare. Future, Addison Rae and Finneas came to party on opening nights. Danan, who is Israeli, recently spotlighted a private party for a few dozen survivors of the Nova festival massacre in Israel last year, where Hamas fighters killed hundreds of young Israeli ravers.

The Danan Framework company has seen major expansion in recent times. Framework oversees the dance-centric Yuma tent at Coachella, and last year Danan organized the Afterlife festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park near Chinatown as well as the Art of the Wild festival in Las Vegas. Opening an even smaller jewelry room down the street from Sound is unexpected, but he sees it as a team-building venue to test out emerging artists.

“It’s about us bringing in artists that we’ve never done before and building them up to move to The Sound, to the Shrine, and then to a festival,” Danan said. Festival lineups currently feature more underground house and techno. This club is therefore an incubator, to train artists who will do these other things.

Talent agents seem happy to have a new option for non-warehouse gigs.

Jason Burnam and Cesar Caudillo at Spotlight in Hollywood on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Chiara Alexa / For time)

I'm jaded because I've been a dance music agent for 20 years, and what we have as far as nightlife in Los Angeles, let's just say I don't go out to Hollywood clubs very often, said Alex Becket, an agent of dance music at CAA, which went through the Spotlight on Saturday evening. But this place is very encouraging if you want to hang out with your friends and not just go crazy. If I have an artist with a show at SoFi Stadium, that's the perfect place for the after-party.

The Spotlight comes at a great time for the Hollywood neighborhood. Grandmaster Recorders, a DJ-run venue in a historic former recording studio, opened across the street after the pandemic. Lively bars and restaurants like Mother Wolf, Jemma, Mars and KaTeen have brought Westsiders and international tourists back to their prime, as have a string of new apartment and hotel skyscrapers like the Dream, a stylish and crowded with tourists and clubbers just above the Projector.

“I've been around Hollywood because things can get really bad on the streets, but there's been a lot of new positive energy,” Danan said. I have never seen so much change in such a short time. It motivates me to invest and do more things in Hollywood.

It welcomes all club competition aspirants to try their luck and continue to fill the neighborhood. Do you remember what was happening on the Boulevard? He continued. There were around 50 nightclubs and bars. It was slowly disappearing, and I think it's a failure. I have enough on my plate, but I think Hollywood has room for so much more.