BOLLYWOOD AFFAIR – Bollywood Party| MYTH – SAN JOSÉ | Tickets for March 8, Fri March 8, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.





The most dynamic and electrifying DJ RAAG will take over from Myth Patio playing the biggest and latest Bollywood hits mixed with popular numbers from the Top 40 worldwide. DJ Karthick will spin Tollywood and South India with Bollywood hits in the red room. Location: Myth Lounge, San Jose Dress Code: Dress to Impress Tickets : Take advantage of the reduced price online. Tickets at the door will be $20 per person. Special VIP, birthday and shisha tables available, call 4086121299 for more information VIP Experiences: SPECIAL BIRTHDAY EXPERIENCE – VIP TABLES Celebrate your birthday in style with our exclusive VIP table package. For $100, reserve a table for up to 6 people. Enjoy special perks like free shots, a personalized birthday sign with your name, a special announcement from the DJ, and much more. Get VIP treatment with guaranteed entry, skip-the-line VIP access, a dedicated VIP area and free mixers for your drinks. Please call 4084106140 0r 4086121299 for further inquiries and details. (obligatory bottle service: not covered in the ticket) Exclusive VIP Experience For $60, reserve a VIP table for up to 6 people. Enjoy all the benefits of VIP treatment, including guaranteed entry, skip-the-line VIP access, a dedicated VIP area and free mixers for your drinks. (bottle service required, minimum spend $325 excluding hookah) (bottle service required: not covered in ticket) Exclusive experience for hookah lovers For $180, reserve a VIP table for up to 6 people. Enjoy all the benefits of VIP treatment, including guaranteed entry, skip-the-line VIP access, a dedicated VIP area and free mixers for your drinks. Unlimited shisha (includes 1 shisha + 4 refills)(obligatory bottle service: not covered in the ticket) Please call 4086121299 for larger group, requests and additional details Stay tuned for this and our future events on Instagram Or Facebook Important rules: *Age restriction: This event is restricted to those aged 21 and over. A valid physical ID will be required for entry. *We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for reasons including, but not limited to: disorderly behavior, failure to follow venue rules, inappropriate dress, drunkenness, capacity location, security violation and others. restrictions. *While every effort is made to ensure the safety and suitability of makeup and products used, the event organizers cannot be held responsible for any allergic reactions, skin sensitivities or any other adverse reactions resulting from the makeup application. Participants choosing to wear makeup do so at their own discretion and assume all associated risks. *No refunds, all sales are final: please note that unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not result in a refund. This includes weather, natural disasters, queues, extended wait times, family emergencies, medical emergencies (including COVID-19 outcomes), employment issues, traffic, parking, transportation issues, etc. We are not obligated to provide a refund, credit, exchange or transfer if you purchased tickets for the wrong date, location or event. *This is a public event that will be covered by photographers. By entering the event premises, you consent to interviews, photographs, audio and video recordings, and their broadcast, publication, exhibition or reproduction for news purposes, webcasting, promotional purposes , broadcasting, advertising, inclusion on websites, social networks and other offline. for marketing purposes.

