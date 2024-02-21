Bollywood 101: 8 Hindi Movies to Watch on Galentines Day

Ah, it's that time of year when romance and love are in the air, in our grocery stores, in our drinks, in our food packaging thanks to capitalism.

If, like me, you don't have a Valentine's Day date and would rather spend the day indoors with friends, here is a list of Hindi films that celebrate the beauty of friendship, to enjoy alone or between friends.

1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

A film about three friends growing up, Dil Chahta Hai (2001) beautifully depicts the value of friendship in life. From road trips to fights to reconciliation, these friends grow as individuals and understand the importance of each other as the film progresses. It's a classic that will stay with you long after the movie ends.

Also, don't forget to dance to 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' with your friends when the song appears in the film.

Where to watch: Dil Chahta Hai (2001) is available on Netflix.

2. Dor (2006)

Films about female friendship are rare in Bollywood. Even though homosociality between men is valorized, women in Hindi cinema are still presented as enemies of each other.

But in 2006 came Dor (2006), a sensitive film about female friendship and its power, as well as themes of forgiveness, patriarchy and community. The two female protagonists go through an ordeal that can only be resolved by each other. But they can't ask each other for help. What follows is a story of hope, resilience, and joy between two friends who need each other.

Where to watch: Golden is available on Youtube.

3. Sunday Tu Hai Mera (2016)

It's a light, airy yet poignant film that will teach you a thing or two about life.

In the bustling urban jungle of Mumbai, five friends look for a place to play football (or soccer, to Americans). Sport is not just a game for them: they find peace in football, because it allows them to escape from their problems. But will they ever find a place to play their favorite game in one of the most densely populated places in the world? Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016) considers this to be its main conflict. However, it also touches on several other themes such as brotherly jealousy, the innate human search for love, and people's need to be happy even if they possess all the materialistic possessions in their lives.

Where to watch: You are my Sunday is available on Hulu.

4. Rock On (2008)

A film about an Indian rock band that breaks up due to ego conflicts between the band members. Will the members ever get back together? Or is their ego so big that they will never be able to move on and start again? Watch Rock On (2008) to find the answers to these questions.

Where to watch: Rock On is available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

A romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) is one of the most popular mainstream Hindi films of current times. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapor, the film takes the audience through a beautiful journey of school friends traveling to different places and through a plethora of emotions that change them as people.

The locations are breathtaking, the romance is palpable and the chemistry between all the actors is magical. This is a full-fledged Bollywood drama. Cannot be ignored.

Where to watch: Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

6. Aaja Nachle (2007)

On paper, Aaja Nachle (2007) cannot be considered a film about friendship. But its central plot revolves around people and how the power of community can solve any problem.

In the film Diya, a professional dancer returns to her hometown of Shamli, India. A community dance theater she grew up in is on the verge of collapse because big companies want to build a shopping center on the land.

Diya enlists the help of community members to save the theater and ends up uniting everyone in the process. Before spoiling more, go watch this film starring Madhuri Dixit as Diya, whose dance moves will make you fall in love with her.

Where to watch: Aaja Nachle (2007) is available on Amazon Prime. You can also rent it on YouTube.

7. Axone (2019)

8. The Three of Us (2022)

Three of Us is a poetic drama that deals with memories of the past and how we retain them in the present and future. Backed by powerful performances, the film tells the story of Shailaja (Shefali Shah), who struggles with the early stages of dementia. Before losing her memory, she wants to return to her childhood home and meet her friends who shaped her beginnings. What follows is a poignant story about remembering the past and the importance of letting go.

Trust me. You will be deeply moved while watching this heartfelt story.

Where to watch: Three of Us is available on Netflix.