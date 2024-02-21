10 Best Bollywood Movies of the 2000s with the Highest IMDb Ratings; 3 idiots, Swades in Lagaan

During the 2000s, the Bollywood film industry experienced a dynamic period characterized by a wide range of entertaining films that delighted audiences. This era celebrated a fusion of genres, featuring a mix of romance, drama, action and comedy. Films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan not only made a lasting impact on the industry but also became cultural phenomena, leaving an unforgettable impression.

The era was characterized by the emergence of new talents, storytelling, and a shift toward more contemporary narratives. Here is a list of the best Bollywood films of the 2000s which you can add to your watchlist

10 Best Bollywood Movies from the 2000s That Remain Cult Classics

1. 3 Idiots (2009)

3 idiots, one of The best Hindi films of the 2000s are directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This is a coming-of-age comedy-drama. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, the film explores the pressures of societal expectations and the pursuit of passion in the Indian education system. With humor and heart, it follows three friends as they navigate their way through college, defying norms and celebrating the pursuit of knowledge.

Actors: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya

Director – Rajkumar Hirani

IMDB rating – 8.4/10

Genre of film – Comedy, Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Release date – 2009

2. Rank Of Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti, a 2006 Indian film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a poignant drama blending past and present. Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor, it explores youth rebellion and the awakening of social conscience among a group of friends. The film's powerful narrative, compelling performances and AR Rahman's evocative soundtrack contributed to its critical success.

Actors: Aamir Khan, Siddhath, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Waheeda Rahman, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni

Director – Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

IMDB rating – 8.1/10

Movie Genre – Horror, Action, Comedy, Drama, History

Release date – 2006

3. Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India, is one of these 2000 Bollywood films who stood out. The Shimit Amin-directed sports drama stars Shah Rukh Khan as a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women's national field hockey team. The film celebrates teamwork, resilience and breaking stereotypes. With exceptional performances, including from Khan, and a catchy soundtrack, Chak De! India became a critical and commercial success.

Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat, Sagarika Ghatge, Tanya Abrol, Shilpa Shukla

Director – Shimit Amin

IMDB rating – 8.1/10

Movie Genre – Drama, Sports

Release date – 2007

4. A Wednesday (2008)

A Wednesday, a thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, unfolds as a gripping story when an anonymous man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, threatens to explode bombs in Mumbai if his demands are not met. The film unfolds in a suspenseful game of cat and mouse between the common man and the police, challenging perceptions of justice and morality.

Actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw, Aamir Bashir

Director – Neeraj Pandey

IMDB rating – 8.1/10

Genre of film – Thriller, Crime

Release date – 2008

5. Swades (2004)

Swades, a 2004 drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a NASA scientist who returns to his roots in rural India. The film explores themes of patriotism, social responsibility and personal transformation. Khan's compelling performance, coupled with AR Rahman's soulful music, elevates the emotional resonance of the narrative.

Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Makarand Deshpande, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Lekh Tandon

Director – Ashutosh Gowariker

IMDB rating – 8.2/10

Genre of film: musical, drama

Release date – 2004

6. Black Friday (2004)

Black Friday, a crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, looks at the investigation into the 1993 Mumbai bombings. The film intricately captures the events leading up to the blasts, exploring the perspectives of the security forces order and the people involved. With its raw depiction of real-life incidents and intense storytelling, Black Friday is an impactful cinematic experience. Kashyap's direction, coupled with compelling performances and a haunting soundtrack, creates a gripping narrative that reflects the complexities of justice and morality.

Actors: Anurag Kashyap, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Aliya Curmally, Vijay Maurya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director – Anurag Kashyap

IMDB rating – 8.4/10

Genre of film – Crime, Drama

Release date – 2004

7. Héra Phéri (2000)

Hera Phéri,is one of the best Bollywood films of 2000 directed by Priyadarshan. It follows the hilarious misadventures of three hapless individuals, played by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, as they stumble upon a ransom plot. Filled with witty dialogues, slapstick humor and impeccable comic timing, the film has become a classic of Indian comedy cinema.

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Razak Khan, Dinesh Hingoo

Director – Priyadarshan

IMDB rating – 8.2/10

Genre of film – Comedy, Drama, Crime

Release date – 2000

8. River (2001)

Lagaan is one of the 2000 Bollywood films that hold a special place in the hearts of every cinema lover. The epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is set in a rural Indian village during the British colonial era. Starring Aamir Khan, the film follows the journey of villagers as they challenge British leaders to a cricket match, in a bid to ease an oppressive tax burden.

Lagaan seamlessly blends sports, drama and music, gaining wide acclaim for its gripping narrative, powerful performances and AR Rahman's enchanting soundtrack. Nominated for an Academy Award, it remains a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences around the world.

Actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Lakhia

Director – Ashutosh Gowariker

IMDB rating – 8.1/10

Movie Genre – Sports, Drama, Music, History

Release date – 2001

9. Gangaajal (2003)

Gangaajal, a 2003 crime drama directed by Prakash Jha, explores rampant corruption and lawlessness in a fictional city. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film follows an honest police officer's fierce battle against the system. With gritty realism, intense performances, and a thought-provoking narrative, Gangaajal highlights societal issues and the fight for justice.

Actors: Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Kranti Redkar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Manyata Dutt, Chetan Pandit

Director – Prakash Jha

IMDB rating – 7.8/10

Genre of movie – Action, Thriller

Release date – 2003

10. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho, a 2003 romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, revolves around Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who encourages his friends Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and Naina (Preity Zinta) to embrace life despite his own illness in terminal phase. The film masterfully combines heartwarming moments with emotional depth, exploring love, friendship and the value of living in the present. With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's soulful music and memorable performances, Kal Ho Naa Ho remains a beloved classic, evoking a range of emotions.

Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Jhanak Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre

Director – Nikhil Advani

IMDB rating – 7.9/10

Genre of film: Romance, musical comedy

Release date – 2003

Bollywood films of the 2000s This era stands as a dynamic chapter that redefined cinematic standards, shaping the trajectory of the industry. This period gave birth to a fusion of storytelling, capturing the essence of changing societal dynamics. Iconic films and the rise of versatile actors and directors reflect a shift toward more nuanced narratives.

