Matt Smith says audiences were moved by new production

Manuel Harlan

Matt Smith plays a doctor who won't be silenced by his community after making a shocking discovery

Audience members were left in tears, walked out mid-performance and had “full-blown” arguments, Matt Smith told the BBC about his new play.

The Doctor Who actor is starring in a new production of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 drama, An Enemy of the People.

During the play, the audience is invited to participate in an open discussion and ask “what they want.”

The FT called it “a brilliant idea that brings out the resonance of the piece”.

In a four-star review, Sarah Hemming said interaction with the audience addresses the play's “central problem by providing people with a platform for engagement”.

She added, however, that this section “could be longer and riskier.”

The play centers on a doctor who discovers that the water at his town's spa is contaminated. He decides to speak out about the truth, but his community tries to silence him because it is not in his interest for it to be revealed.

Speaking to the BBC after the show's opening night, Smith said he was drawn to the classic piece because “the idea of ​​the audience being able to participate has always appealed to me.”

“I really want people to come and engage, raise their hands and say what they want,” The Crown star added.

The questions from the audience, which are completely unscripted, have already ruffled a few feathers, and Smith said he's witnessed arguments, walkouts and tears from the audience.

Manuel Harlan

Ibsen's drama gets a rock and roll update

Alice Saville of The Independent noted that the tone of the interrogation “is more gardener's question time than an explosive phone call from LBC”.

In her three-star review, she said there was “no room for real debate or danger” and that “the targets for actual criticism of the play seem frustratingly vague.”

Dominic Cavendish of the Telegraph also awarded the piece has three stars and said it needs “a digital age upgrade and a shot with more vigor to set the world on fire.”

However, he praised Smith for his performance and noted that he was “a natural choice for the role of Dr. Stockmann” and that he “shone with authority” throughout.

The 41-year-old actor “goes from rebel to self-proclaimed guru and shows how those who tell the truth can become corrupted themselves”, according to Arifa Akbar of the Guardian.

“His tirade on everything from the postmaster scandal to food banks vacillates between speaking truth to power and crazy conspiracy,” she wrote in her four-star review.

However, she added that “it all doesn't work”, referring to various washed-out scenes and characters lacking development.

“It takes courage to express yourself”

Speaking about the play's relevance today, Smith told the BBC “there's a kind of universality to it that stands the test of time” and raises questions about truth. “How do you quantify it? Who's telling the truth? If you undermine it, does that dilute it?”

Director Thomas Ostermeier, whose play marks his West End debut, added that he wanted to “promote the idea of ​​the importance of speaking out and although there are different forces that will try to silence you, It takes courage to speak out.” .

There was a five-star review by Louise Griffin of the Radio Times, who praised Smith for his performance and said his “brilliant moment” was a “monologue that would, on its own, provoke a standing ovation.”

“An enemy of the people is full of contradictions that somehow work,” she continued. “It’s incredibly serious and incredibly funny, it’s messy and meticulous, with characters who are both moral and morally corrupt.”

She also praised other characters, including Priyanga Burford who, as Aslaksen, asks questions from the audience.

“She easily navigates a sequence that could (and probably will at some point) go wrong with humor, tenacity and an incredibly sharp wit,” Griffin wrote.

Manuel Harlan

Paul Hilton was praised for his role as Smith's establishment brother

Paul Hilton, who plays Smith's on-stage brother and town mayor, was also praised for his performance.

“Hilton is excellent as the establishment bro and the tensions between the siblings are well captured: they turn into angry little boys when they fight,” Akbar writes in The Guardian.

Clive Davis of The Times said Hilton “outdid” Smith and brings “a grunt to Stockmann's pro-establishment brother.”

He only gave the show two stars overall, however, writing: “Ostermeier's sophomoric attempt to drag the Norwegian playwright into the 21st century is so clumsy that it could almost be part of a sinister conservative plot aiming to kill left-wing theater once and for all. .

“The big question on my mind,” he concluded, “was who would pay $175 or more for a seat on a platform just to call for the end of capitalism as we know it.”

Smith last performed in the West End in 2019 in the Old Vic's production of climate change drama Lungs alongside Claire Foy.