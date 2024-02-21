Top star almost fell off sofa after being offered gay Hamlet, says Onir: Bollywood actors aren't ashamed of playing rapists, but | Bollywood News





Director Onir, who has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, said most Bollywood actors are terrified of playing homosexual characters in cinema, even though they would happily play rapists and murderers. In an interview, he also recalled a narration he gave to a big star for an adaptation of Hamlet, but with a gay twist. Praising the work of Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the flagship film Fire, he said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “Heterosexual actors, when playing homosexual roles, are very hesitant in their portrayal of intimacy. Especially male actors. Even if it's a kiss, there is no passion. They are very reluctant. Many actors even tell me that they would have no problem doing intimate scenes with women. It's theater, you're not supposed to enjoy it. Also Read -Karan Johar cried in the editing room and recommended the film to Aditya Chopra: Onir recalls his journey with My Brother Nikhil He said actors are afraid to play queer characters on screen, because they worry about what people might say. “They're not ashamed to play rapists, they're not ashamed to play murderers, but they're afraid to play a handsome homosexual. Their mentality has not evolved. If you look at Hollywood, the biggest actors have played queer characters,” he said. When asked if he would ever pitch a queer-themed film to someone like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, Onir recalled a humorous anecdote about pitching one such film to a “big star “. He said: “When I see Mammootty plays a gay man, I feel so proud, because at least the Kerala film industry is opening up. I remember a few years ago I contacted one of the big stars because I wanted to do a gay version of Hamlet. When I was telling him the story, he almost fell off the couch and asked me, “How could you imagine I would be gay?” » Onir said he also wanted to make a biopic about the late queer filmmaker Riyad Wadia, and even had his family's blessing. But he failed to recruit an actor; They would either tell him they were busy or politely decline. Onir stressed that he has never been disrespected by anyone in the film industry, even though he may feel neglected and ignored. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

