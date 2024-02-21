This 'haunted and cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt and lost their fame after living there





This Mumbai bungalow, described as haunted and cursed, ruined the lives and careers of three Bollywood superstars from different generations.

Believers of Vastu and Feng Shui say that the way a house is built plays a very important role in determining a person's fortune. Although followers of the rational school of thought dismiss these notions as superstitions, many still believe in them. In fact, the story of a Mumbai bungalow that allegedly “ruined” three Bollywood superstars is cited as “proof” of the existence of such concepts. The bungalow that ruined three Bollywood superstars Nestled in Mumbai's plush Carter Road were two bungalows owned by Bollywood royalty since the 1950s. The first was Aashiyana, home to legendary composer Naushad. However, here is the story of the second one, known as Aashirwad. The bungalow was originally owned by an Anglo-Indian family and its original name is now lost. In the early 1950s, box office king Bharat Bhushan purchased this house. With hits like Baiju Bawra, Mirza Ghalib, Gateway of India and Barsaat Ki Raat, he was the star of the Bombay film industry. But in the 1960s, Bharat Bhushan's star began to fade. His films failed and the superstar incurred heavy debts, following which he had to sell the house. It was around this time that stories of cursed bungalows first emerged. But the house was not yet finished. Two other stars – Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna – met the same fate here. How the bungalow became Dimple Considering the dilapidated state of the bungalow in the early 60s, rising star Rajendra Kumar was able to buy it for just Rs 60,000. He named the bungalow Dimple after his daughter. Hit after hit followed for Rajendra Kumar while he lived in Dimple and he became known as Jubilee Kumar. But around 1968, fate turned and Kumar's films began to fail. His production business also boomed and he was in a dire financial situation. He was forced to sell the bungalow to recoup his losses. Rajesh Khanna's iconic Aashirwad bungalow The house then went to the new superstar Rajesh Khanna. At not even 30 years old, the actor was the number one actor in the country. He renamed the bungalow Aashirwad. The house became a tourist attraction in Mumbai, just as Amitabh's Jalsa and Shah Rukh's Mannat would years later. But in 1974, Rajesh Khanna's films began to fail. He lost his superstar status and soon his fame too. His marriage collapsed and towards the end of his career, Rajesh Khanna was said to have lived alone in the bungalow. In 2014, the bungalow was sold to an industrialist for a sum of Rs 90 crore. In February 2016, the new owner demolished the iconic bungalow to build a new property in its place. Thus, the house that housed three Bollywood stars ended its journey.

