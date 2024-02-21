The Office actor dies at the age of 50

Watch Big Keith's iconic Scotch egg scene from The Office

Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as “Big Keith” on The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The character, Keith Bishop, was a Scotch egg-loving accountant who had a monotonous phone message and would have preferred a career as a DJ.

MacIntosh has also appeared in other British comedies, including Miranda and Little Britain.

The creator of the show Ricky Gervais hosted the tributes on X/Twitter, describing MacIntosh as “an absolute original”.

Bishop, who worked for the fictional paper company Wernham Hogg, will be remembered for scenes such as when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

Big Keith particularly shone in a memorable scene from the season two episode Ratings.

In his report, office manager David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, makes him list his strengths and weaknesses.

Chewing gum and looking bored, Keith responds “don't know” to every answer and cites eczema as both his weakness and his strength.

MacIntosh appeared in both series of The Office, first broadcast in 2001.

Stephen Merchant, co-writer and co-director of the BBC comedy series, paid tribute to MacIntosh on Instagram.describing him as “a charming and particularly funny man”.

“I fondly remember we asked him to improvise an out-of-office message, and he was so hilarious that we started writing more and more dialogue for him,” Merchant recalls.

“He quickly stole every scene he was in. A unique piece. A tragic loss.”

In 2017, MacIntosh played Lionel in the British romantic comedy film Finding Fatimah.

He also appeared in the final season of Ricky Gervais's After Life, playing the role of “Buffet Man”, who had been banned from his local all-you-can-eat restaurant.

In 2021, MacIntosh spoke to Vice about his character's passion for Scotch eggs.

“My first scene with Martin [Freeman]where I eat the Scotch egg – we had a hard time doing it for some reason,” he recalls.

“It took a while to get there. I ate a lot of Scotch eggs. I wasn't told about them. The props guy went out and bought them at the last minute.”

Actress Miranda Hart paid tribute to MacIntosh and said she was happy they were able to do a scene together on her BBC comedy show Miranda.

“We were the same age and we crossed paths several times because we were trying our best to be funny and make a living from it,” she wrote on Instagram. “It wasn't always likely, but we did it and I'm glad we got to do a scene together. Thanks xx.”

Comedian and TV presenter Matt Lucas said he was “so sad” to hear of MacIntosh’s death.

“We were lucky enough to see him appear in Little Britain,” he said. “He was sweet and intelligent and humble and, of course, incredibly funny.”

Actor Rufus Jones, who directed and wrote the comedy television series Home, called MacIntosh “an absolute bloke's pleasure.”

“A familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started out, and who went on to create one of the most iconic scene-stealers in TV comedy history,” he wrote about.

MacIntosh, who attended Edinburgh University and was actively involved in its comedy troupe, performed at the Fringe Festival in 2007 as part of a double act with Tim FitzHigham.

In 2009, he appeared in a charity music video for Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas alongside other celebrities.

TV personality Lizzy Cundy shared a tribute to MacIntosh on writing, “We were great friends and danced together in Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas video. Such a lovely man inside and out.”

Gold TV tweeted: “We loved him as Keith on The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the network. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in these difficult times.”

MacIntosh's friend Ed Scott said: “He may have had a famous face known to millions as Keith from The Office, but the person inside is what I will remember the most. more.

“Ewen was full of empathy, kindness and integrity and above all, he was a truly good man.”

MacIntosh's cause of death has not been confirmed, but he died at Willow Green Care Home in Darlington.

Scott said: “Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days.”