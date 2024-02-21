It is a known fact that Hindi director Nitesh Tiwari is making the magnum opus Ramayan. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita according to the news.

Now the news in film circles is that none other than Naveen Polishetty has been roped in to play the role of Lakshman in the film. This news has gone viral in Hindi film circles.

If this news turns out to be true, it will be a significant change in Naveen Polishetty's career. He is delighted with the success of his latest film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty which was a super success at the box office. The film had Anushka Shetty as the female protagonist.

On the other hand, Kannada star Yash's name has also been associated with this film and he will be seen in the role of Raavan according to the buzz.

Articles that might interest you:


Announcement : Teluguruchi – Learn..Cook..Enjoy Tasty Food