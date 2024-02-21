Thunderbolts Actor Celebrates Joining MCU After Recast

Summary The Thunderbolts star is excited to join the MCU after the film suffered delays and recasts due to scheduling conflicts.

Love at first sight The star comments on how excited she is to join the franchise after the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to redefine a role. “Marvel Studios” Love at first sight Filming is expected to begin in March or April, with the film finally ready to go into production after a series of delays. This eventually led to two members of Love at first sightThe all-star cast had to leave the film due to scheduling issues, and these roles were recast.

Talk to ComicBook.com, Geraldine Viswanathan revealed how excited she was to join Love at first sight and be part of the MCU. The actress also asked if the previous fan campaign asking her to play Ms. Marvel had an impact on her MCU casting. According to the actress, joining the MCU”was [her] fate. “Visnawhatan replaced The bear star Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, hence his role in Marvel history Love at first sight is still a mystery. Check out the full quote below:





“I don't know. Who knows what's going on behind the scenes, but I've always wanted to join the universe in whatever capacity, and this just happened. There's a lot of… C It was destiny. Destiny called me. on the phone and I picked up and said, 'I'll be there.' Very excited.”

Marvel's Thunderbolts Redesigns Explained

Hollywood strikes affected the Thunderbolts





The bear'Ayo Edebiri Wasn't the First Star to Leave Marvel's Love at first sight. Before her, Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun had to leave the project. Although Yeun's character was never officially announced, his The Walking Dead And Invincible his partner, Robert Kirkman, revealed that Yeun was set to play Sentry – Marvel's Superman-like character – and even had costume fittings.

Discover all the stars confirmed for Marvel's Love at first sight below:

Actor Character Sébastien Stan Bucky Barnes Florence Pugh Elena Belova David Harbor Red Guardian Wyatt Russell John Walker/American Agent Hannah John Kamen Ghost Olga Kurylenko Tyrant Julia Louis-Dreyfus Countess Valentina Allegra De Fontaine Lewis Pullman Sentinel Geraldine Viswanathan Mystery role





The actor was recast, with Top Gun: Maverick'Lewis Pullman steps in to play Sentry in Love at first sight. As Marvel Studios has yet to confirm that Sentry is in the film, there are no official details on what role he will play. Love at first sight. However, rumors about the plot of the upcoming MCU film claim that the character will first start out as a member of the team before Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry, is taken over by the evil entity that has bonded with him, the Void, and fights the Love at first sight.

Yeun and Edebiri had to leave Thunderbolts for the same reason: scheduling conflicts. Love at first sight was originally scheduled to go before cameras in June 2023. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the film will now not go into production until March or April. Given the long delay, it's easy to understand why Yeun and Edebiri, who are in-demand stars, had to leave the MCU film due to other commitments. Fortunately, Visnawhatan and Pullman are exciting choices to replace Marvel's stars. Love at first sight.





Why Marvel's MCU Movie Remakes Aren't Worrying

The MCU has already recast stars

While Yeun and Edebiri represent major losses for Love at first sight, fans shouldn't worry about their roles being recast. Not only are Visnawhatan and Pullman talented actors to make up for departures from the MCU film, but the universe has already recast prominent roles in the past with great success. Chief among them is Hulk. After Edward Norton played the character in 2008 The Incredible Hulk, the role would be recast with Mark Ruffalo as the new Bruce Banner. The actor continues to this day in the MCU.

Another well-known MCU recast is that of Don Cheadle joining Iron Man 2 as War Machine, replacing Terrence Howard. Marvel's nonchalant way of explaining Cheadle's arrival, with Rhodey saying: “Look it's me. I am here. Deal with it. Let's get out of here“, was enough to show that MCU recasts don't have to be a major deal, and the Hulk and War Machine supporting cast became fan favorites. As Love at first sight hasn't even started filming yet, Yeun and Edebiri's exit shouldn't be a cause for concern.

Besides, the MCU has a much bigger overhaul to look forward to. Following the firing of Jonathan Majors, the role of Kang the Conqueror is vacant. Recently, Colman Domingo responded to rumors that he was interested in Kang, saying: “Do I know this is true or not? Actually, I don't know… But I would agreeWhile Domingo has emerged as a top candidate to replace Majors, Marvel Studios has yet to comment on a potential new actor for the villain. With this question drawing attention, Love at first sightRedesigns should be the least of the MCU's worries.





Marvel's Flashes Marvel's Thunderbolts is a superhero film based on the comic book team of the same name. The film is part of the fifth phase of films in the MCU. The film sees Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell, the Red Guardian and more as an unlikely group of heroes and villains brought together to fight for good. Director Jake Schreier Release date May 2, 2025

Source: ComicBook.com