Gangubai Kathiawadi to Neerja: 5 of the best Bollywood biopics about brave women





Women are God's most powerful creation. Even though women have been oppressed for centuries, they have risen like a phoenix. There are so many women known for their courage and vigor, they are the ones who did not back down from the challenges presented to them.

Here are some Bollywood biopics based on courageous women who fought to change the world for good. Watch them and be inspired by these unsung heroes.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Revolving around the real-life story of a woman named Gangubai, Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatts A-Game. This film revolves around a girl from Gujarat who runs away to Mumbai with her lover in a dream of becoming an actress. He ends up selling her to a pimp. His journey from there will leave you more than inspired.

Neerja (2016) Starring Sonam Kapoor, Neerja is the true story of an air hostess called Neerja Bhanot. In 1986, Neerja was hosting Pan Am Flight 73 when it was hijacked by a group of armed terrorists. While Neerja takes all necessary measures to save the lives of the passengers, she is shot and killed. Razi (2018) Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is the real life of an Indian spy Sehmat Khan, an Indian married to a Pakistani during the 1971 war. Although she seemed innocent and harmless, she was trained to divulge the secrets of the Pakistani army and its plot against India. Don't Miss: 5 Must-See, Empowering, Female-Led Revenge Movies Queen of Bandits (1994) Bandit Queen is the story of a woman dacoit who ruled the town of Chambal. After facing years of oppression and abuse, the real bandit queen Phoolan Devi rose to become supreme. After spending many years of her life as a criminal, she later becomes a politician to bring change. Saand ki Aankh (2019) Starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha, Saand ki Aankh is the story of Shooter Dadis. The film shows the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar and how they fought against the patriarchal system to become powerful and influential women in their village. Don't Miss: 5 Must-See Films That Celebrate the Essence of Femininity Watch these Bollywood films based on incredibly brave women. If you liked this story, stay tuned to HerZindagi for more! Your opinion interests us! Take a moment to fill out our reader survey, it will help us better understand your preferences. Click here.

