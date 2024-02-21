Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop on The Office, has died at the age of 50.

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role as Keith Bishop on The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The comedian played the role in Ricky Gervais' original British version of the popular TV series.

Gervais wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very charming Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

The actor's death was confirmed on social media by JustRight Management, who wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius, Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thanks everyone who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family and close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

In February 2022, MacIntosh posted a photo of himself in the hospital on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “This is bad for me, I'm afraid, people. Stay strong out there.”

Comedy TV channel Gold wrote on X: “We at GOLD are saddened to learn that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50.

“We loved him as Keith on The Office and were fortunate to work with him over the years on the network. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The actor, born in Wales and educated in Derbyshire, starred in The Office from its first season in 2001 until its end in 2003.

He also appeared in the comedy series Miranda and Little Britain.

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart shared a tribute to MacIntosh on Instagram. She shared a photo of the star on an Instagram Reel, with the text: “Thank you for making me laugh. Such a gift.

“Thank you for doing a silly scene with me as Miranda. We will miss you.”

Below, she wrote: “I have just heard the very sad news of the passing of Ewen MacIntosh. We were the same age and crossed paths several times as we tried our best to be funny and make a living from it.

“It wasn't always likely, but we did it and I'm glad we got to do a scene together. Thank you.”

Ed Scott, a friend of the actor and CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, said he was “devastated by the loss of [his] very good friend.”

He continued: “He may have had a famous face known to millions as Keith from The Office, but the person inside is what I will remember most.

“Ewen was full of empathy, kindness and integrity and above all a truly good man. He sent love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, to his brother Colin and his family, as well as to his many friends and fans.

“Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days.

“I saw first-hand the incredible empathy and care they gave him which was so reassuring in the most difficult of times and I will be forever grateful. I'm really going to miss you, buddy.”

Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…