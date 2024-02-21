MEDUZA and Varun Jain pay tribute to the magic of Bollywood music with Dola re Dola: listen





Prepare to be transported to the realm of timeless Indian cinema with the latest musical release from MEDUZA and Varun Jain. Sampling the iconic song “Dola re Dola” from the beloved 2002 film Devdas is a tribute to the magic of Bollywood music with an energetic twist. Enter a world of musical discovery with JELLYFISH And Varun Jain's latest version, “Dola re Dola”. Tasting the timeless classic from the iconic 2002 film Devdas pays homage to the rich tapestry of Bollywood music. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring legendary actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, And Madhuri said, “Dola Re Dola” has won hearts with its soulful narration and captivating melodies. Now, MEDUZA and Varun Jain bring an energetic touch that we can't get enough of. With MEDUZA releasing this song to crowds in India, Brazil, South Africa and more, it's an immediate crowd pleaser. Varun Jain breathes new life into this beloved song, infusing it with his own unique style and interpretation. With these artists as the driving forces of this musical journey, listeners are invited to embark on a journey of both nostalgia and rediscovery. Jain's rendition not only pays homage to the magic of the Bollywood years, but also reimagines 'Dola re Dola' for contemporary audiences, ensuring that its timeless allure continues to resonate for generations to come. Listen to the iconic collaboration below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

