British 'The Office' actor Ewen MacIntosh dies at 50





Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role in the British series "The Office", has died. The 50-year-old actor died on February 19 from "undisclosed causes," a rep for MacIntosh confirmed to Fox News Digital. MacIntosh suffered from health problems for the past two years. "Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being," Just Right Management said in a statement. "He made people laugh and had such a kind heart. He touched the lives of everyone who came in contact with him." TONY GANIOS, STAR OF PORKYS, DEAD AT 64 AFTER EMERGENCY SURGERY "His family is comforted and deeply appreciates all the outpouring of love for Ewen, but would appreciate being able to live in privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continued. "Ewen will be greatly missed. Thank goodness, Ewen." Comedian Ricky Gervais, creator of the British sitcom, paid tribute to MacIntosh on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Very sad news," he wrote. "The very funny and very charming Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP." MacIntosh played an accountant on "The Office" with a love for Scotch eggs. A Scotch egg is a hard-boiled egg, wrapped in sausage, dipped in breadcrumbs and fried. "My first scene with Martin [Freeman]where I eat the Scotch egg, we had a hard time doing it for some reason," he told Vice in 2021. "It took a while to get there. I ate a lot of Scotch eggs," he added. "I wasn't told about it. The props guy came looking for them and bought them at the last minute." MacIntosh has starred in other British shows, including "Little Britain" and "Miranda." However, he gained the greatest fame through "The Office". The British sitcom, created by Gervais and Stephen Merchant, inspired the American version of "The Office." The American version ran for nine seasons and starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and Jenna Fischer. Emily Trainham of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

