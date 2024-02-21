Marvel reorganizes as it prepares Fantastic Four and Avengers films – The Hollywood Reporter

A little over a year ago, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was about to take Marvel Studios to the next level. A new villain would be introduced, setting the stage for several years of storytelling. And the film itself was a giant-sized franchise that previously had modest scope. Instead, the Peyton Reed-directed film heralded a year of missteps, box office blunders and public relations nightmares. This was uncharted territory for Marvel, which had been consistently generating box office gold for 15 years.

But the Disney division is in the midst of a very good February, all things considered, despite the general gloom surrounding the superhero genre as of late. The Super Bowl trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine became the most viewed trailer of all time, with 365 million views in 24 hours. Yes, Disney's calculations include the 123 million people who watched the game, which included only 30 seconds of the trailer, but Super Bowl rigged or not, the clip's reach was an encouraging number for a studio whose last movie, Wondersbecame the lowest-grossing film of the MCU's 33 films, grossing just $206 million worldwide.

Then came the unveiling, on Valentine's Day, of the cast of Fantastic Four — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, combined with retro art teasing a 1960s setting for the film. (The Fantastic Four is a cornerstone of the Marvel mythos, with writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby introducing the team in 1961. Fantastic Four No. 1, the comic book that would initiate the Marvel universe, the symbolic launch of the new team therefore carries a lot of weight for the cinema division. This will be the third incarnation of Fantastic Four to hit the big screen, not counting Roger Corman's infamous version.)

A day later, Marvel released the trailer for X-Men '97, a revival of the 1990s cartoon that debuts in March. The trailer set an internal Disney record as the biggest launch of an animated series on Disney+, ahead of other Marvel shows such as And if …? and all animated Star Wars series.

These public-facing moves come as studio boss Kevin Feige recalibrates creative direction behind the scenes. At the beginning of February, the company carried out new filming for Agatha: Darkhold JournalsTHE WandaVision a spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn set to release on Disney+ this fall. The company typically schedules five days of reshoots on the schedule, but the studio completed the work in just one, fueling a sunny outlook around the series internally, according to sources associated with the series.

The studio also quietly hired Eric Pearson to polish the script for Fantastic Four, which will be filmed this summer in London. Pearson is a company stalwart who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok And Black Widow and has a reputation for seeing projects through to the end. The stakes for this film are high, as the studio is still looking for characters and actors who can move its universe forward following the releases of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

Marvel also hired Joanna Calo, the showrunner of the famous FX series. The bearto work on the script Love at first sight, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The film will begin shooting in March in Atlanta. Her hiring adds a touch of prestige to the project, which stars Florence Pugh and – according to a source who has read previous versions of the script – focuses on villains and anti-heroes going on a mission that was supposed to end with their death.

Marvel is also cleaning up the creative mess left in the wake of Jonathan Majors, the once-rising actor who will play the lead villain role in the upcoming film. Avengers films but was convicted in December of third-degree reckless assault and harassment in a Manhattan court after a domestic incident with his ex-partner, a movement coach he met while working on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel dropped Majors within hours of the sentencing and is in the process of rewriting these films, which will now downplay the character or excise him entirely. The first of the new Avengers The films, scheduled for release in 2026, were initially titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty but will get a new title to remove the character's name, although sources say that even before Majors' conviction, the studio was taking steps to downplay the character after Quantum underperformed, bringing in $476 million.

On the television side, Marvel has reorganized its operations to allow greater control from showrunners, a decision made after the critical failure of Samuel L. Jackson's expensive spy series. Secret invasion, which ousted executive producer Kyle Bradstreet after a year, with various creative factions vying for influence in its wake. According to Nielsen, the show was viewed approximately 2.5 billion minutes over its six weeks, in the bottom third of Marvel's live-action Disney+ offerings thus far.

“This year the focus is internal,” says an insider of all the tinkering going on behind the scenes.

Executives don't call it a reboot, not even a soft one, but rather a creative retooling. It's no secret that since 2019 Avengers: Endgame, the company was asked to expand in an unprecedented way to power its fledgling streaming service, Disney+, then a top priority for Disney, which was in the thick of the streaming wars. First under Disney CEO Bob Iger and then his short-lived successor Bob Chapek, Marvel expanded into television series and animation, with the goal of the MCU becoming a place with a seemingly endless releases throughout the year. It was a request that proved too heavy to carry out.

“Some of our studios have lost their focus a bit. So the first step we took is to reduce volume,” Iger said during a Feb. 7 earnings conference call. “We have scaled back production, especially at Marvel,” to ensure “the movies you make can be even better.”

As the Hollywood strikes ended in November, the studio delayed Captain America: New World Order seven months until February 14, 2025, to give it time to undergo further shots. Iger boasted Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie, among the Disney 2025 releases he was most excited about during the earnings call. He did not mention Blade, which suggests that it will be moved from its date of November 2025; Marvel is unlikely to release four films that year given Iger's mandate to lose weight.

The double strikes by writers and actors, while costly for Hollywood, ironically gave Marvel some breathing room. He was able to reschedule his films so that only Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in 2024. And only two series — Echo And Agatha – bow on Disney+ this year. Other films remain in the script stage, while television shows (such as Stone heart) have been filming, but have no release date in sight. It's all designed to give creatives some breathing room and give audiences a chance to miss the MCU a little.

“They're not going to give up,” says a source who has worked with Marvel over the past year. “They want to do something big.”

This story appeared in the February 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.