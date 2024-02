Lala, Marlborough Pomeranian, appears tonight with Dolly Parton on CBS

MARLBOROUGH A local dog is set to perform tonight alongside country music legend Dolly Parton in a CBS special. Lala, an 8-year-old Pomeranian from Marlborough, will appear with Parton and other celebrity guests in “Dolly Parton's Pet Gala,” a two-hour variety special airing at 9 p.m. EST today on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers; or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the next day of the episode's broadcast). The show will feature a one-of-a-kind runway show featuring the best in canine fashion, including embellished looks from Parton's. Parton Dog pet line. Lala and 20 other dogs are set to appear in the CBS special with the animals strutting on a pink carpet alongside celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris, Kelly Osborne, Carson Kressley, Jane Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Jessica Simpson, Drew Barrymore , Kristen Bell, Kristin. Chenoweth and Margaret Cho. Dog playoffs:Cute dog competition to be held next month to raise money for dog charities “It was amazing, because Dolly Parton is an icon,” Linda Butler-White, Lala's owner, told the Daily News on Tuesday. “So just meeting her was amazing and she was great with everyone. She came and talked to everyone personally. She's just a wonderful person.” Marlborough canine influencer appears on special Dog influencer and dog model Lala is no stranger to attention. Butler-White said Lala was represented by Dawn Wolfe from Pawsitively Famous, a national dog agency with clients including Vogue, Petco and Animal Planet. Wolfe contacted Butler-White to submit Lala to the show. After being accepted, Butler-White and Lala spent four days in Nashville filming the special. “(Lala) is doing well because she’s been doing this since she was 2,” Butler-White said. “She's 8 now, so she's a professional. She's great and Dolly loved her.” Lala has also acquired a large presence on the Internet, gathering more than 77,000 subscribers on Instagram. She's also a model dog who has been walking the catwalks since Antoine Rubioa pet clothing designer. The Marlborough Pomeranian has previously appeared with 2 Chainz and on “Access Hollywood.” Plus, she's already walked the runways at New York and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks, courtesy of Rubio. Lala shares her home with her loving family, including Darla, her rescued 10-year-old sister. For a glimpse into Lala's life and behind-the-scenes moments, visit her Instagram, @darlaandlalapom. Lala also makes cameos, where all proceeds are donated to help various dog shelters. Parton serves as executive producer of “Dolly Partons Pet Gala,” alongside Frank Garritano, Danny Nozell and Van Toffler. Producers include Sandollar Productions, Gunpowder & Sky and NOZ Entertainment.

