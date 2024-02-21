Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has filed a lawsuit against an unidentified person for using her name to create fake emails, Instagram profiles and WhatsApp accounts. The actress, known for her on-screen prowess, has filed a formal complaint at the Khar police station in Mumbai. The alleged perpetrator allegedly targeted individuals in the entertainment industry, soliciting funds under the guise of job offers. Vidya Balan learned about the identity theft when the alleged person contacted a designer in January this year to work together.

Vidya Balan files police complaint against imposter soliciting funds under pretext of Bollywood work opportunities: report

According to Hindustan Times, a Khar police official said: This designer immediately contacted the actress to warn her that someone claiming to be her had sent her a message. Balan was informed of similar activities carried out via email as well as Instagram by other industry contacts. The stranger allegedly demanded money from certain people.

The investigation is underway after the complaint was filed under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

