The Last Airbender actor reveals his inspiration for the series' villain





those of Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender promises a faithful adaptation of characters from the original Nickelodeon series, including Fire Lord Ozai, whose portrayal will be inspired by real-world politics.





Actor Daniel Dae Kim appears to be playing Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix trailers. Avatar: The Last Airbender, but this isn't the first time the actor has been involved in intellectual property. Fans will likely recognize his voice from the Nickelodeon original series as General Fong, one of the Earth Kingdom's senior officers. Kim will switch sides in the upcoming live-action adaptation, and in an interview with Radio schedules, he revealed that he took inspiration from politicians to play the main antagonist of the series. The actor says Ozai is a complex character determined to protect his and the Fire Nation's heritage, mirroring the motivation of many real-world politicians. Related Avatar: 5 Ways Ozai Was the Main Antagonist (And 5 It Was Actually Azula) Firelord Ozai and Princess Azula are the main antagonists of the original Avatar series. Here's which one of them holds the title of main antagonist.

Kim said he internalized Ozai's intentions as a father reluctantly passing on the role (and burden) of the Fire Nation to his son Zuko, who is already struggling with his personal demons. “As [a father] myself, and as someone who tried to guide two children – two boys, in fact – the choices that Ozai made were for me the beginning of the exploration of the character,” he explained . Ozai disapproved of Zuko from birth; he was almost banished from the Fire Nation in the Nickelodeon series.”What was [Ozai’s] intentions?” Kim continued. “Where did they go wrong? What does he want for this character? In the end, what does he really want from Zuko? »



Fleshing out Fire Lord Ozai in the Live-Action Series Kim viewed Ozai's conflicted relationship with Zuko as a projection of the character's selfish interests. “I started there and also explored his own sense of ambition: why does he want to disrupt the harmony of this world?” he said. “Why does he want to unbalance him so much? What is the source of this desire to conquer the whole world? “Ozai's plans were ultimately thwarted in the animated series, and his story became a cautionary tale of downfall and hubris. Kim confirmed his real-world inspiration for the character, saying, “I looked to our politicians and our political situation to begin this exploration“. 1:52 Related Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will skip a major plot point from the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner confirms that the series will feature necessary changes to the animated series' plot.

Showrunner Albert Kim said he took creative liberties to fill in story gaps in the original. Avatar: The Last Airbender series; the live-action adaptation is a reimagining of the original series while retaining many of its story beats. It remains to be seen whether the Netflix series will adapt Ozai's epilogue as told in Avatar: The Last Airbender comic trilogy, which confirmed the tragic end of the villain. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix February 22. Source: Radio schedules Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live Action) A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy determined to stop him. Release date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Dallas Liu, Tamlyn Tomita, Gordon Cormier Main genre Adventure Seasons 1 Franchise Avatar: The Last Airbender Number of episodes 8

