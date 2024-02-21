Renaissance star loved country music as a baby, dad reveals





By Luke Wolstenholme and Riyah CollinsBBC Newsbeat Getty Images Beyoncé's highly anticipated new album is set to drop next month In case you've been living under a rock, Beyonc is releasing country music and it's already topping the charts. Her new hit Texas Hold 'Em is the first song by a black woman to debut at number one on the chart. Billboard Country Chart. The shift from R&B to pop may have surprised some, but her father believes it was always in her blood. Dr. Matthew Knowles told BBC Asian Network that when she was a child, Beyonc spent time with her parents in Alabama who loved country music. “When Beyoncé was a little baby, and I'm talking about two or three years old, she would come down and spend the summer with my parents,” Dr. Knowles says. “And her grandfather – my father – loved country music and he sang to her. She heard that music at a very young age. “And when you're two or three years old, subconsciously the music stays in your head,” he says. Dr. Knowles, who until 2011 he managed his daughtersaid he “wouldn't be surprised” if Beyoncé's childhood memories played a role in her new direction. The record executive also managed Beyoncé's sister Solange and her group Destiny's Child. He says Beyoncé now has the chance to attract a “totally new audience” to the country genre. Getty Images Dr. Matthew Knowles managed Beyoncé as well as her sister Solange Beyoncé announced her new album, the second part of her Renaissance project, during the Super Bowl last week with two titles released immediately. The second track, 16 Carriages, debuted at number nine on the Billboard country charts and the full album – due out next month – is expected to also be country. Although a full-length country album will be a first for the Texas-born singer, Dr. Knowles points out that this isn't her first rodeo appearance. “On a previous album [Lemonade, 2016]there’s a country song Daddy Lessons,” he says. While the song was nominated in the country category at the Grammys, it was rejected by the Recording Academy. Music critics say the genre has a representation problem, particularly for black and female artists, and a US country station had to last week overturn a decision not to play Texas Hold 'Em. But Dr. Knowles thinks Beyoncé's new direction could change that and introduce a whole new fan base to country music. “The country music industry should really look at this as a plus and not a minus because it brings in a whole new audience.” Wisniewska.photography Anna Prasek, known as anMari, won a scholarship to study music in London The businessman and speaker says diversity in the music industry is going “in the right direction”, but there is still room for improvement. That's why he launched a scholarship at the London College of Contemporary Music in his name for rising stars. The first musician to receive this scholarship, worth 10,500 euros, is Polish composer, singer and pianist Anna Prasek, known as anMari. “I feel very honored and grateful,” she told BBC Asian Network. “It gave me a lot of hope to keep working hard to keep pushing my limits and thinking outside the box, trying something new.” And it's about trying something new that Dr. Knowles says has caught his attention. “In this world of music, we look for what’s different,” he says. “We don't need another Beyoncé, we have one. We don't need another Taylor Swift, we have one. But we need a new yearMari.” And his advice for the next generation of artists is no different from what he gave to Beyoncé and Solange, he says. “The advice I gave to my children is that if this is your passion, then I will surround you with the necessary tools. “You have to be disciplined, patient, but you have to have passion and work ethic. “Both of those things are critically important,” he says. Listen to Ankur Desai's show on BBC Asian Network live 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday – or listen again here.

