Ricky Kej: Grammy winner Ricky Kej and Bollywood sensation Rasika steal the show at GBC 4.0 | Lucknow News







Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and his Mumbai-based team delivered a devotional and moving group performance.

Their rendition paid homage to the sacred river Ganga and Lord Shiva, evoking a spiritual ambiance that resonated with the audience. The performance featured Sudhir Yaduvanshi on vocals, Ricky Kej on keyboards, Siddharth on guitar, Varija Shri on flute and Pramath Kiran on drums.

Bollywood sensation Rasika Shekhar thrills hearts with her melodious renditions and enchanting flute recital. From soulful tracks like Kaun Kehte Hain Bhagwan Aate Nahi” to the timeless Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, Rasika’s performance transcended boundaries, capturing the essence of the event.

Accompanied by a talented ensemble including Jigar Shah on drums, Chaitanya on guitar and Archit Shah, Vivian D'Souza and Karna Chitra Deshmukh on keyboards, Rasika's performance was magical, said an audience member.

The cultural extravaganza also included a vibrant display of folk dances representing the rich cultural tapestry of India. The artists presented traditional dances such as Mayur, Faruvahi, Awadhi, Rai and Bamarsia.

The cultural extravaganza also included a vibrant display of folk dances representing the rich cultural tapestry of India. The artists presented traditional dances such as Mayur, Faruvahi, Awadhi, Rai and Bamarsia.

Among the notable performances, Bunty Rana and his team from Pilibhit presented the Tharu folk dance, while Rajesh Sharma's troupe from Mathura mesmerized the audience with the Peacock folk dance. Additionally, artists from various regions including Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Mathura presented their respective folk dances.

