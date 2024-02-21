Josiah Citrin suddenly closes Charcoal Sunset in West Hollywood





Josiah Citrines' second Charcoal location in West Hollywood suddenly closed its doors on Saturday, February 17 after less than a year in business. Citrin provided Eater with the following statement regarding the permanent suspension of service: After delays and extreme changes in the cost of doing business over the past two years, particularly in West Hollywood, it is truly disappointing to say the least that we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend operations at Charcoal Sunset. The West Hollywood restaurant opened in July 2023 along the Sunset Strip, next to iconic venues like Whiskey a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill. The 320-seat restaurant was known for its surf and turf options, including Angus porterhouse, aged duck and grilled sea bass. Although the shutdown will be felt in the West Hollywood dining scene, Charcoal fans can still head west to Location of Venice for cooking Citrines. Moms Donuts and Chinese Food reopens Silver Lakes' beloved Moms Donuts and Chinese Food has finally reopened after closing in recent months due to one of the owners, Henry, undergoing surgery for heart failure. During the shutdown, the community rallied around this long-standing business and donated to a GoFundMe to help support homeowners. The JBF Greens return to Los Angeles The next James Beard Foundation Greens Dinner will be in Los Angeles for an evening at Chao Krung Thai on February 29. JBF Greens is a programming offshoot of the James Beard Foundation that focuses on celebrating restaurants that are driving change in their communities. Tickets are available via James Beard Foundation. National Margarita Day in Atla Celebrate National Margarita Day this Thursday, February 22 at Atla in Venice. In addition to the usual restaurant offerings, expect $12 tequila and mezcal margaritas, plus $5 tacos. Carly Rae Jepsens' favorite bakery in Los Angeles Los Angeles Clark Street Bakery has a new fan, and it happens to be Carly Rae Jepsen. She recently shared via Instagram that after searching for good Swedish cardamom rolls, she had finally found them on Clark Street.

