A throwback gem starring Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Rituraj Singh





Image tweeted by Sanjoy K Roy. (courtesy: SanjoyKRoy) New Delhi: Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday [February 20] following a cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old. After his death, several pictures of the actor with superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. Rituraj Singh and SRK were part of Barry John's TAG (Theatre Action Group) in the 1990s. Sanjay Roy of Teamwork Arts, who was also part of the group at the same time and worked with both actors, now offers context to the 'one of the viral images. In the black and white image, while Rituraj Singh, Divya Seth and Sanjay Roy are sitting around a tree on the platform, SRK is seen standing, looking at something he is holding. A stationary train forms the backdrop to the image. Sharing the viral image, Sanjay Roy wrote: This photo keeps doing the rounds. Poignant today as news of film, television and theater actor #Rituraj's death spreads. The photograph taken by Amar Talwar has @iamsrk in the foreground, Divya Seth and me, and #Rituraj in the background. We were on our way to Cal [Kolkata] with Rough Crossing. In response to the post, author William Dalrymple, I love this photo Several others offered their condolences. This photo continues to make the rounds. Poignant today as news of film, television and stage actor's death spreads #rituraj

The photograph taken by amartalwar has @iamsrk in the foreground, Divya Seth and me, and #rituraj background. We were on our way to call with RoughCrossing pic.twitter.com/QNjs8jJtg1 Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) February 20, 2024 Another photo circulating on the internet also features Shah Rukh Khan with Rituraj Singh, Divya Seth and Deepika Amin. The photo was initially shared by Rituraj Singh on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday in 2022. The late actor had written: Another amazing photograph taken by @amarthetalwar during our fabulous TAG Days. Happy birthday @iamsrk. Lots of love. The same image was also shared by Rituraj Singh in 2019 as part of a collage, with the caption: Four musketeers before their dreams came true and they moved to (former Bombay (now) Mumbai . in a train (of thought) acting in TAG: Theatrical action group. Rituraj Singh had once said that it was Shah Rukh Khan who encouraged him to move to Mumbai for work. Talk to Indian Express, he said: We could adapt to each other's clothing thanks to the same body structure. We were real friends, and those were the best days of my life. I came to Mumbai to respond to his insistence. He [SRK] would come to Delhi and say to me: What are you doing here? Come, let's go to Mumbai. You are such a good actor. Rituraj Singh is best known for his work on projects such as Anupamaa, Jyoti, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven and the Indian Policeamong others.

