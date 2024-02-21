Hollywood Burbank Airport to receive $17.3 million in infrastructure grants





Hollywood Burbank Airport is among four California airports that will receive a total of $89.3 million in federal grant funding intended to meet growing demand for air travel and support projects to improve the airport experience. passengers, two US senators announced Thursday. Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler said the funding came from the Federal Aviation Administration through the Airport Terminals Program and was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Hollywood Burbank Airport will receive $17.3 million to help build its new 355,000-square-foot terminal. The bipartisan infrastructure law continues to help modernize our airports to provide a better flying experience for Californians and the millions of people who visit our state each year, Padilla said in a statement. This latest round of federal funding to our state will make our airports safer, easier to navigate, and more energy efficient while generating good-paying jobs for Californians. Authorities broke ground on the terminal last month, kicking off a massive construction effort expected to be completed by October 2026. Dubbed by officials as a safer, more modern and more convenient new passenger terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport, project manager Jacobs Engineering estimates the 355,000-square-foot construction will cost $1.25 billion over the next four years. And even though the project has already secured a third of the needed funding, which will come primarily from infrastructure bonds and federal grants, officials will continue to rely on infrastructure funding because no state, county funds or local Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena will only be available. used to pay for the new terminal. In addition to Hollywood, Burbank, the international airports of Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco will benefit from this grant. The Biden-Harris administration's nearly $90 million investment in our state's highest-traffic airports recognizes California as the nation's travel hub, Butler said in a statement. As more Americans move around, this investment will help make air travel smoother for millions of people passing through our airports, reducing congestion or repairing aging infrastructure, while creating jobs. In 2023, Padilla then-Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that $139.5 million from the bipartisan infrastructure bill would be used to upgrade eight airports across the state. Padilla and Feinstein also previously announced nearly $100 million in grants for airport infrastructure in 2022, as well as more than $294 million for 167 California airports in 2021. City News Service contributed to this report. First published in the Feb. 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader.

