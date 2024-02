Bollywood beauty. A Senn mystery. Andy Travis

A SENN MYSTERY Chapter 44: Singing Hymns with the Militia photo by Nagara-Oyodo on Unsplash Senn sat frozen with terror, looking at Jaggi's serene face, chanting verses in Sanskrit. A a few meters behind him stood two palace guards in combat uniforms, holding Dragunov sniper rifles, looking nervous, peering into the darkness. The poolside congregation sang in unison with Jaggi, their eyes closed and lost in prayer. There were at least 50 of them (mostly men) in combat gear, sitting cross-legged, their sniper rifles resting next to their boots on the ground. The lighted pool screamed opulence with its shimmering black marble tiles and golden steps descending into the crystal clear water. Before Jaggis's feet, a ceremonial fire blazed in a curved concrete pit. Next to it, on a silver platter, were a few lit incense sticks, torn marigolds, dried leaves, and a bowl of oil with a spoon inside. The flames flared from time to time and sent bursts of glowing embers flying through the air, accentuating Jaggi's rough wrinkles and flowing white beard. Senn knew Jaggi was at least 65, but as always, he looked decades younger. Senn had not met or spoken to Jaggi in over a month. The tornado of being Sapna's private detective and navigating her Bollywood minefield had sucked all his energy away from her. He had lost all contact with what originally belonged to him. primary reason for coming to India- to study Kalari with Jaggi, the Grand Master of ancient Indian martial arts. And Senn was mortified and dismayed. He was not the laughing, friendly monk who preached peace and humanity through his martial arts videos and books. He was not the man adored by thousands around the world. This man was the dark and sinister leader of a heavily armed militia in a remote Black Palace on a military scale. Senn's mind raced as all his encounters with Jaggi flashed by. He had completely misread the man. But what terrified Senn even more was how close Sapna was to him since childhood and how much she trusted and respected him. Did she know this side of Jaggi?

