“I haven't won Best Actor in a while, I felt like I wouldn't do it again”





Image shared on X. (courtesy: X) New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has delivered not one but three blockbuster hits in 2023, won the coveted Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in the Atlee directorial. Jawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards held last night in Mumbai. One day later, the Pathan The actor's acceptance speech is trending and for all the right reasons. In an inside video of the event, posted by a fan page, the 58-year-old can be seen expressing his doubts about winning a prize. Conveying his gratitude towards his fans and fellow actors, SRK said, “Thanks to all the jury members who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award and after many years I did not receive the Best Actor award, it seemed that I would not get it anymore. I am very happy. I really like rewards, I'm a bit greedy. (I thank the jury who found me worthy of the Best Actor award. I haven't received the Best Actor award for a long time. It seemed like I wouldn't get it anymore. So, I am extremely happy. I likes rewards. I'm a bit greedy).” Shah Rukh also thanked his Jawan director Atlee, his co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, singer-songwriter Anirudh Ravichander and other members of the film's cast and crew. He continued, “I'm really excited and touched that people are recognizing the work I've done. An artist's work isn't important, all the people around him make it all come together.” He concluded by saying, “I promise that I will continue to work hard and entertain India and people living abroad for as many years as possible. Whether I have to dance, fall, fly, romance, be bad, be a bad guy, be a good guy. Inshallah, I will continue to work hard. Watch Shah Rukh Khan's speech here: Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor for Jawan at Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2024 pic.twitter.com/qDyKuRZ5Ex age (@YashSRK17) February 20, 2024 On the red carpet, Shah Rukh Khan met his Kuch Kuch Hota Hain co-star Rani Mukerji and the two shared a warm hug. The two also posed for photos while paired in black. Check out their photo together: On the work front, SRK was last seen at Rajkumar Hirani's apartment. Soak alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

