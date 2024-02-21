Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan in horror comedy. Bollywood





Hours after actor Kartik Aaryan teased a new 'mystery girl' for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he revealed his new co-star: Triptii Dimri. On Instagram on Wednesday, Kartik posted a puzzle piece with a woman's face on it. Kept on a table with candles, a lantern, a lock and a key, the cropped photo showed a smiling young girl. A nearby card had the name of the film on it. (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit reportedly joined Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy) Triptii Dimri will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Finally revealing that it is Triptii Dimri, last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023), who will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik posted on Instagram on Wednesday, “Welcome to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri”. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Triptii joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kartik shared a series of posts teasing Triptii's entry into the horror-comedy franchise. One of the posts also featured a photo reading “A scary smile that strikes terror into hearts.” Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote: Solve kijiye is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko (Solve this Bhool Bhulaiyaa) #Bb3MysteryGirl (ghose emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (call me hand emoji) #Diwali2024. Fans think it's Triptii Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Well who needs Akshay Kumar when you have Triptii Dimri.” “Will Manjulika have a Triptii this time?” » one person asked. “Bhabhi 2 in Bhool Bhulaiya 3,” one comment read. “Entry of Bhabhi 2 in Rooh Baba's Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” another Instagram user commented. In another post, Kartik shared a photo and wrote, “Kaafi galat answers aa rahe hain. Vapas devine kijiye (Wrong answers happen. Guess again).” The photo read: “Eyes that haunt. Fear waits!” Kartik also added the hashtag – wrong answers only. Vidya Balan will also return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Earlier this month, actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, returned to the franchise. Kartik, who headlined part two and will also be seen in a lead role in part three, welcomed Vidya on board. “And it's happening. Og Manjulika returns to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper excited to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to crackle #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar,” he wrote on Instagram. About the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Kartik had also released an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with Kartik's visuals from the second part. Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will also direct the third part. The first part was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Regarding the expansion of the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I am very excited to take it forward with a creative spirit like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are ready to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring twice the laughter and thrills to the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release this Diwali. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

