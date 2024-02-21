'The Office' actor Ewen MacIntosh dies





Actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in The Office, has died at the age of 50. MacIntosh played Keith Bishop in the original British version of "The Office."

The show's co-creator, co-writer and star Ricky Gervais posted a tribute on social networks. Very sad news, writes Gervais. The very funny and very charming Ewen Macintosh, known to many as “Big Keith” from “The Office,” has died. An absolute original. RIP. He followed that message with several other behind-the-scenes moments he remembered with MacIntosh. Fair management confirmed his death in a press release. “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh,” we read. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 10: Ewen Macintosh attends the world premiere of 'David Brent: Life On The Road' at Odeon Leicester Square on August 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 10: Ewen Macintosh attends the world premiere of 'David Brent: Life on the Road' at Odeon Leicester Square on August 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Comedian Ewen Macintosh with British bulldog Albert, at the British Comedy Awards launch party, at Sway in Covent Garden. (Photo by Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 02: Ewen MacIntosh attends the Legends of Football fundraiser at Grosvenor House Hotel on October 2, 2017 in London, England. The annual football-themed event is held to benefit Nordoff-Robins Music Therapy. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Ewen MacIntosh attending Gold's 25th anniversary party and launch of UKTV Original Murder on the Blackpool Express at 100 Wardour St, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 11, 2017. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Actor Rufus Jones also remembered MacIntosh in social networks. Thinking of Ewen Macintosh today, who I read has sadly passed away, Jones wrote. A familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started out, and he went on to create one of the most iconic scene stealers in TV comedy history. An absolute pleasure from a guy. There is no word on the cause of his death.

Fair management said: His family thanks everyone who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. MacIntosh was on “Office» during his journey from 2001 to 2003. He has two projects currently in development.



