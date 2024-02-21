Bollywood stars to perform at WPL 2024 inaugural ceremony





Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will light up the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, scheduled to take place on February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This renowned actor joins a line-up that includes Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik. Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra. At 58, Shah Rukh continues to reign supreme in Indian cinema, having recently thrilled audiences with films such as “Pathaan”, “Jawan” and “Dunki”, which received great national and international acclaim. His connection with cricket dates back to 2008, when he became the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the performances of these famous artists, the inaugural match will be between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, repeating their encounter from the previous season's final. The WPL 2024 opening ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) and viewers can follow the event live via streaming platforms such as Jio Cinema and Sports 18. The festivities mark the start in what promises to be another exciting season of women's competition. cricket in India. WPL 2024 Schedule The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on February 23 and continue until March 17. Bengaluru and Delhi will host the matches during this period. The tournament will feature five teams: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. All matches scheduled until March 4 will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the remaining matches of the tournament. A total of 22 matches will be played, including the playoffs and the final. The team at the top of the points standings will gain direct entry into the final. The elimination match between the teams ranked second and third in the standings will determine the opponents for the final. There is no double-header, with only one WPL match scheduled each day until the end of the league stage. All matches will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Related

