Thunderbolts actor calls MCU cast 'Destiny'





Love at first sight Actress Geraldine Viswanathan discusses joining the MCU, calling it her destiny.



Viswanathan has been announced to join the cast of the MCU's Phase 5 film. Love at first sight in January 2024. The announcement revealed that Viswanathan would succeed Emmy Award-winning actress Ayo Edebiri, who had stepped away from the film due to scheduling issues. Talk to ComicBook.com, Viswanathan opened up about how she thought fate played a role in her becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the actress had previously been a fan favorite for the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Wonder.

Related Marvel's Thunderbolts will be released sooner than expected Marvel is launching Phase Six ahead of schedule, with Thunderbolts receiving an earlier release date. Viswanathan described the casting, saying, “Who knows what's going on behind the scenes, but I always wanted to join the universe in any capacity, and this just happened. There's a lot of… It was destiny. Destiny called me on the phone and I picked up and said, “I'll be there.” Very excited.” The 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes affecting film and television productions have led to changes in the schedules of various projects, including Love at first sight. Along with Edebiri's departure and Viswanathan taking over, Emmy Award winner Steven Yeun also had to leave the project and was replaced by Lewis Pullman, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick.Pullman is set to play Robert Reynolds/Sentry. Before the recast, Edebiri's character had not yet been revealed to the public.

Related 'Yelena Returns': Florence Pugh Offers Exciting Thunderbolts Update Marvel star Florence Pugh provides an encouraging production update for the upcoming Phase Six MCU film, Thunderbolts.

Geraldine Viswanathan is known for her blockers Geraldine Viswanathan grabbed attention after her stellar performance in Blockers, with fans suggesting her to play the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role ultimately went to Iman Vellani. Viswanathan set to appear in Ethan Coen-directed comedy Hunt the dolls alongside Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon and Margaret Qualley.

Marvel Studios announcement Love at first sight in 2022 with Jake Schreier set to direct and Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin on board to write the screenplay. Originally scheduled to begin filming in June 2023, production was halted due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. The film is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with a date scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. The team includes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), American Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova ( Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Marvel's official synopsis Love at first sight It reads: “A group of supervillains is recruited to go on a mission for the government. » Love at first sight is currently in production. Source: ComicBook.com

