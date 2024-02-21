It's been a long time, but the Hollywood idol is back!

Jeremy Allen White, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan all have one thing in common: they have been deemed the internet's heartthrobs of the moment.

White is currently in the spotlight for her role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The bear and for his steamy Calvin Klein ad. Elordi and Keoghan star in dark comedy psychological thriller Salt burn.

But we haven't seen in a long time the way people publicly crave these leading men. They're the kind of men whose posters you'd tear off from a teen magazine.

Writers Manuel Betancourt, Lainey Lui and Jen Sookfong Lee join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to share their thoughts on what makes an idol and why they're having such a moment right now.

We've included some highlights below, edited for length and clarity. For the full discussion, listen and follow the Commotion podcast with Elamin Abdelmahmoud on your favorite podcast player.

I live in: Manuel, I'll start with you on this one. I think we need to start with a definition, because it's a slippery term. I think when people hear the term idol, they might think of a lot of other things. What comes to mind? I'm asking you this because you literally wrote the book on this.

Manual : To me it's a very slippery term, but it seems obvious. Heartthrob is someone who makes your heart race, like someone who provokes a visceral, very physical reaction that you might not even know you were going to have.

So when you see a really hot actor or musician and you pass out or get thirsty over Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ads, you gasp and your heart flutters and it pumps blood everywhere. And when I think of idols, I think of those men from my teenage years, even though I still crave a lot of people.

I live in: It feels like something has changed for a while. Desiring men felt publicly uncomfortable for many people. And maybe it was in the shadow of “MeToo.” And now we're fully in our, you know, our idol era or at least that's how I feel. Lainey, who is your current crush?

Lainey: My crushes are fleeting and often. Right now I have a crush on an idol. His name is Cha Eun-woo. She is a Korean pop star. He is a member of the boyband Astro, but he is about to make his solo debut. He is so beautiful. So he's the guy I need right now.

I was listening to Manuel speak and I was even thinking about the term idol. It’s so cheesy and cheesy. It's not the coolest thing to call someone out or label yourself, is it? You laugh at yourself for the feelings Manuel describes. It's like, “I'm so embarrassed by how I feel, but I can't help it.” That's what an idol is, isn't it?

I live in: Who was it last week, Lainey? Because we move from favorites from week to week.

Lainey: Last week it was Barry Keoghan. It's still Barry Keoghan.

I live in: We have a lot to say when it comes to Barry Keoghan. I'll come back to that in a minute. Jen Sookfong Lee, is your current idol Barry Keoghan?

Jen: Well, he's like half an idol to me. Donald Glover has been my idol for a while. I love him so much.

I live in: Also, the reaction to Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ads. Lainey, that was crazy. I've never seen something so blatantly “thirst trapping” happen right now. Why do you think this is happening? Are we just more comfortable with men being objects of lust right now than we have been in the last ten years?

Lainey: I'm pretty sure we've always been comfortable with men being objects of lust, but I think it's a very specific type of lust. And I think it's related to this whole “babygirl” thing. It took off last year.

I live in: Want to explain what it is?

Lainey: So “babygirl” reached critical mass with Kendall Roy of Succession. The internet started calling her “babygirl” because Kendall was constantly a loser and we were pulling for him. But he kept disappointing us. And then we were all like, “Should I just hold you, maybe?”

I live in: I think the one we need to talk about for a moment, in the meantime, is Jacob Elordi. I see the internet having a collective giddiness over this man.

It also seems like you can be a hot actor, but you don't qualify for idol status, i.e. you don't really do anything with your personality. What's the difference, would you say, between the two of them, Lainey?

Lainey: This goes back to if we're talking about actors, right? The idol actors were the matinee idols. They are the ones who explode on a poster. Then there are actors who aren't idols, but get serious roles. And there was always a disconnect.

As our tastes become more varied and our attractions more diverse, I wonder if the distance between the idol and the serious actor is shrinking. And it is in this respect that we find Barry Keoghan. I have a different opinion about Jacob Elordi. I feel like Jacob Elordi has a complicated relationship with his looks. He's in his 20s, so he says, “I don't just care about my looks. I'm a serious actor.” He did The kissing booth and I'm a little embarrassed about it because my content is really more Emerald Fennell and I want to work with those authors. And they all took that path. Ryan Gosling took that route, Robert Pattinson took that route where he said, “Don't just think I'm just a hot guy. I want to do serious things. [movies].

Manual : I think this idol is somehow linked to this crisis of masculinity. Men aren't supposed to want this attention. And if they're not supposed to want that attention, it's for the sake of it, which is obviously what we demand from young starlets, especially young women, all the time. And they can take advantage of it. And it's more socially sanctioned than young men displaying their attractiveness.

