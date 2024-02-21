Indigo Girls to Perform Revival Benefit Concert for Fox Theater | Entertainment

The Fox Theater announced Wednesday that its annual Revival benefit concert, featuring the Indigo Girls and special guests Charlie Starr with Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke, will take place April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Once again hosted by renowned Atlanta and Drivin n Cryin musician Kevn Kinney, the Fox Theaters Revival benefit concert will raise funds to preserve and restore Georgia's historic theaters and expand its education and community outreach through multiple live auctions.
This unique musical event is inspired by the power of storytelling and the role theaters play in bringing communities together. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 23 and can be purchased by visiting foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.
We are thrilled to announce that Revival will feature renowned artists The Indigo Girls and Charlie Starr with Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke, said Leigh Burns, Community Partnerships Program Director at Fox Theaters. This annual benefit event aims to celebrate our state's rich theater and musical culture, bringing fans and supporters together in Atlanta for a memorable evening of performances and meaningful fundraising.
All concert attendees will be invited to participate in a Fund-A-Mission auction led by YOUR ROCKTIONEER. This live installment will help raise funds for Fox Theaters' dynamic outreach program, founded in 2008 in response to a statewide need for assistance in the restoration and operation of Georgia's historic theaters .
Celebrating its 16th anniversary and providing $3.2 million in financial support, the program provides historic preservation and exploitation expertise, consultation and educational support to performing arts venues in Georgia and the the southeast region.
Last year, Fox Theater Atlanta helped restore and preserve historic theaters across the state by awarding $500,000 in grants to 12 theaters, including three in metro Atlanta, The Strand in Marietta, Northwest Atlantas Grove Theater and Fairburns Southside Theater Guild.
The Strand spent more than $31,000 upgrading its audio system. The Grove Theater received $70,000 to help with repairs needed to reopen. Finally, the Southside Theater Guild upgraded its lighting thanks to a $20,000 donation.
Proceeds from this year's concert will benefit one of the nation's premier outreach programs, Fox in a Box, which directly benefits elementary school students across Georgia.
Fox in a Box teaches students the community history of the Fox Theater and challenges them to think about the importance of communities coming together to protect what is important to them.
“Revival” sponsor Fund-A-Mission and the Fox Theater’s official bank, Regions Bank, will match audience donations raised during this five-minute interactive fundraiser. More details on how to participate in this and other auctions will be available soon. Fans are encouraged to visit the event webpage at foxtheatre.org for more information.
